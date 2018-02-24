Geo.tv

Web Desk

Reeling from epic defeat, Lahore Qalandars face Quetta Gladiators tonight

Web Desk

Time Saturday Feb 24, 2018

DUBAI: Fresh off a humiliating defeat by Multan Sultans last night, Lahore Qalandars will look to bounce back and salvage their pride when they take on Quetta Gladiators in today’s second match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Qalandars, who ended up bottom of the table in both the previous editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), suffered an astonishing collapse against Sultans on Friday, losing seven wickets within a span of just four runs to face a 43-run defeat.

Fakhar Zaman and Umar Akmal stood out with 49 and 31 runs, respectively. Sohail Akhtar impressed with a quick cameo of 21 runs, while Sunil Narine put up 26 runs.

Quetta Gladiators lost to Karachi Kings by 19 runs in their season opener on Friday. Shane Watson managed three wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz and Umar Amin tried to fight back with 30 and 31 runs, respectively. 

Lahore Qalandars

Head coach: Aqib Javed

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Squad: Brendon McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Dinesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah

Spotlight

It's time for Qalandars captain Brendon McCullum to contribute with the bat, after he was dismissed for a five-ball duck against Multan Sultans
Fakhar Zaman's 49 could not help his team to win, but his bold batting stood out
Sohail Akhtar's quick but bold cameo of 21 runs impressed all
Veteran Sunil Narine can be deadly with his spin
Quetta Gladiators

Head coach: Moin Khan

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Rashid Khan, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali

Spotlight

This PSL is Kevin Pietersen's last stint as a pro cricketer
Shane Watson, drafted in from Islamabad United, took 3 wickets in opening match
Umar Amin scored 31 runs in the opening match, hitting some bold boundaries along the way
Speedster Jofra Archer is the latest T20 sensation who burst onto the scene during the recent Big Bash League
PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 1 0
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 1 0
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 0 0

