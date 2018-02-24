Reeling from epic defeat, Lahore Qalandars face Quetta Gladiators tonight

DUBAI: Fresh off a humiliating defeat by Multan Sultans last night, Lahore Qalandars will look to bounce back and salvage their pride when they take on Quetta Gladiators in today’s second match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Qalandars, who ended up bottom of the table in both the previous editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), suffered an astonishing collapse against Sultans on Friday, losing seven wickets within a span of just four runs to face a 43-run defeat.

Fakhar Zaman and Umar Akmal stood out with 49 and 31 runs, respectively. Sohail Akhtar impressed with a quick cameo of 21 runs, while Sunil Narine put up 26 runs.

Quetta Gladiators lost to Karachi Kings by 19 runs in their season opener on Friday. Shane Watson managed three wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz and Umar Amin tried to fight back with 30 and 31 runs, respectively.

Lahore Qalandars

Head coach: Aqib Javed

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Squad: Brendon McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Dinesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah

Spotlight

Quetta Gladiators

Head coach: Moin Khan

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Rashid Khan, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali

