Hussain Talat fires Islamabad United to thrilling win over Multan

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi won by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators won by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Sunday Feb 25 2018
By
Web Desk

Hussain Talat fires Islamabad United to thrilling win over Multan

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Feb 25, 2018

DUBAI: A brilliant batting display by Hussain Talat took Islamabad United home in chase of 114 against Multan Sultans in Dubai on Saturday.

The 22-year-old smashed 48 not out off 34 balls to rescue the Reds from Imran Tahir's magical spell and clinch a 5-wicket win for his team.

He was helped along by Faheem Ashraf who put up 12 runs from 20 balls.

2nd innings 

Chasing 114, Islamabad lost Luke Ronchi for a three-ball duck off a beautiful delivery by Mohammad Irfan.

Imran Tahir removed Sahibzada Farhan with a gem of a delivery, as Islamabad were left two down for 37.

Junaid Khan ended Walton's resistance at 27. From there, the wickets began to fell quickly. Imran Tahir removed Asif Ali for 11 and LBWed Andre Russell for a golden duck, leaving Islamabad struggling at 63-5.

Hussain Talat snatched hopes of winning away from Multan, as he smashed three 6s and four 4s to post 48 not out on the score table.

1st innings 

Rumman Raees, standing in as captain in place of injured Misbah, removed Kumar Sangakkara early after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. 

Mohammad Sami dismissed D Bravo for 6. Sohaib Maqsood didn't stand a chance either, and was cleaned up for 1.

Multan lost their fourth wicket at 31 in the ninth over, as Ahmed Shehzad was caught off Steven Finn for 11.

Kieron Pollard showed some resistance with his quick 28 runs, but was LBWed by Andre Russell. 

Shoaib Malik departed after hitting much-needed 35 runs, leaving Multan at 95-6 (16.2 ov).

Youngster Saif Badar was clean bowled by Rumman for 8. Sohail Tanvir was run out off a direct throw by Mohammad Sami. Rumman sent Imran Tahir's stumps flying next.

Multan's last wicket fell after a precise run out by Asif Ali, as the team was folded for 113.

Multan Sultans

Head coach: Tom Moody

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Squad: Shoaib Malik (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Darren Bravo, Abdullah Shafique, Saif Badar, Nicholas Pooran, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohaib Maqsood, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Abbas, Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Hardus Viljoen

Islamabad United

Head coach: Dean Jones

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, JP Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 2 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 2 0
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 2 2

