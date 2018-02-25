Hussain Talat fires Islamabad United to thrilling win over Multan

DUBAI: A brilliant batting display by Hussain Talat took Islamabad United home in chase of 114 against Multan Sultans in Dubai on Saturday.



The 22-year-old smashed 48 not out off 34 balls to rescue the Reds from Imran Tahir's magical spell and clinch a 5-wicket win for his team.

He was helped along by Faheem Ashraf who put up 12 runs from 20 balls.

2nd innings

Chasing 114, Islamabad lost Luke Ronchi for a three-ball duck off a beautiful delivery by Mohammad Irfan.



Imran Tahir removed Sahibzada Farhan with a gem of a delivery, as Islamabad were left two down for 37.

Junaid Khan ended Walton's resistance at 27. From there, the wickets began to fell quickly. Imran Tahir removed Asif Ali for 11 and LBWed Andre Russell for a golden duck, leaving Islamabad struggling at 63-5.

Hussain Talat snatched hopes of winning away from Multan, as he smashed three 6s and four 4s to post 48 not out on the score table.

1st innings

Rumman Raees, standing in as captain in place of injured Misbah, removed Kumar Sangakkara early after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.



Mohammad Sami dismissed D Bravo for 6. Sohaib Maqsood didn't stand a chance either, and was cleaned up for 1.

Multan lost their fourth wicket at 31 in the ninth over, as Ahmed Shehzad was caught off Steven Finn for 11.



Kieron Pollard showed some resistance with his quick 28 runs, but was LBWed by Andre Russell.

Shoaib Malik departed after hitting much-needed 35 runs, leaving Multan at 95-6 (16.2 ov).

Youngster Saif Badar was clean bowled by Rumman for 8. Sohail Tanvir was run out off a direct throw by Mohammad Sami. Rumman sent Imran Tahir's stumps flying next.

Multan's last wicket fell after a precise run out by Asif Ali, as the team was folded for 113.

Multan Sultans

Head coach: Tom Moody

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Squad: Shoaib Malik (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Darren Bravo, Abdullah Shafique, Saif Badar, Nicholas Pooran, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohaib Maqsood, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Abbas, Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Hardus Viljoen

Islamabad United

Head coach: Dean Jones

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, JP Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar