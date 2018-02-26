Smith's 71 in vain as Kings overpower Zalmi by five wickets

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi won by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators won by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Monday Feb 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Smith's 71 in vain as Kings overpower Zalmi by five wickets

By
Web Desk

Time Monday Feb 26, 2018

DUBAI: Courtesy brilliant bowling, Karachi Kings outpowered Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kings chased their 132-run target in 19.4 overs. Zalmi's bowling made the apparently safe chase a bit tough for the Kings by taking the match to the final over but skipper Imad Wasim's six sealed the victory for Kings with two balls to spare.

A late onslaught by Dwayne Smith, including quick boundaries at the end, gave Zalmi a fighting chance after the Peshawar batting order collapsed in the face of aggressive bowling and fielding by Karachi Kings.

Zalmi had lost 8 wickets for 79 runs, before Smith took charge and helped Zalmi score 48 runs in the last four overs and give Kings a fighting target to win.

This was Peshawar Zalmi's second-lowest total in any PSL match, their lowest score being 126 against Islamabad United in Dubai on Feb 21, 2016.

Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan took two wickets each, three of the Zalmi's batsmen departed after getting run out. 

Second innings

A magnificent catch by young Ibtisam Sheikh at the short third man on the bowl of Chris Jordan ended opener Khurram Manzoor's time on the crease.


Babar Azam returned to the pavillion after getting caught by skipper Sammy at cover. The bowler tossed the bowl up which tempted Azam to play a drive - which he did, however resulting in a wicket for the youngster.

Chris Jordan took the third wicket for Zalmi by dismissing Denley for 29 runs.

Muhammad Hafeez's catch at deep mid-wicket of Colin Ingram revived hopes for the Zalmi to make a comeback in the match.

First Innings

A swing back in from fast bowler Muhammad Amir awarded the fast bowler prize wicket of in-form batsman Kamran Akmal. The opener played outside the line as he tries to play towards mid-on. The ball, however, bent in to beat the inside edge and smashed into the pad.

Tamim Iqbal also fell prey to Amir. He managed to score 11 runs before giving an edge to the wicketkeeper. The Bangladeshi opener was squared up by the late movement, pokes the ball as he closes the face in trying to turn it to the leg side. 

Hafeez couldn't resist the temptation to hit on a half-volley bowled by Afridi, resulting in a catch at the extra-cover fielding position on the last bowl of the sixth over. 

Muhammad Irfan (Junior) dismissed Haris Sohail. Mills took his catch on the third man position. 

An embarrassing mixup cost with Dwayne Smith resulted in a run out wicket of Ibtisam Sheikh. 

Skipper Sammy had to also leave the crease after running out on the throw of Muhammad Irfan (Junior). 

The seventh wicket of the Zalmi fell on the 14.5 overs. Afridi took the wicket of Umaid Asif (7).


Karachi Kings, who had a lacklustre campaign in the previous two editions of the Pakistan Super League, went for a new look this season and it worked: they defeated Quetta Gladiators on Friday to claim a 19-run victory.

Captained by Imad Wasim, the team benefitted from Colin Ingram who hit a blistering 41 off 21 balls, and from the skipper’s economical bowling against Quetta. 

Peshawar Zalmi, who lost their opening match to debutants Multan Sultan, made a comeback driven by the brilliant pacer Umaid Asif, who tore through Islamabad United's top order to help his side to a 34-run victory.

Karachi Kings

Head coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Imad Wasim

Squad: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Spotlight

The ever-fan favourite Shahid Afridi has brought his 'Boom Boom' factor to Karachi
The ever-fan favourite Shahid Afridi has brought his 'Boom Boom' factor to Karachi
New captain Imad Wasim has been economical with the ball and his Ronaldo celebration is etched in fans' memories (forever)
New captain Imad Wasim has been economical with the ball and his Ronaldo celebration is etched in fans' memories (forever)
Colin Ingram is one to beware of: he hit a blistering 41 against Quetta
Colin Ingram is one to beware of: he hit a blistering 41 against Quetta
Usman Khan Shinwari burst onto the international stage after his impressive performance in PSL 2017
Usman Khan Shinwari burst onto the international stage after his impressive performance in PSL 2017

Peshawar Zalmi

Head coach: Mohammad Akram

Captain: Darren Sammy

Squad: Darren Sammy (c), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Dwayne Bravo, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shabbir Rahman, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz

Spotlight 

Umaid Asif ripped apart Islamabad United's top order, bagging 4 wickets and impressing all who saw the carnage
Umaid Asif ripped apart Islamabad United's top order, bagging 4 wickets and impressing all who saw the carnage
Wahab Riaz has bowled economically thus far, but he has attracted the most attention for his horse-shoe mustache!
Wahab Riaz has bowled economically thus far, but he has attracted the most attention for his horse-shoe mustache!
Mohammad Hafeez struck a sure-footed fifty in Zalmi's opening match and is in great form
Mohammad Hafeez struck a sure-footed fifty in Zalmi's opening match and is in great form
Skipper Darren Sammy contributes with both the bat and ball, and his dynamic energy lifts the entire team
Skipper Darren Sammy contributes with both the bat and ball, and his dynamic energy lifts the entire team




Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL harder to play because of quality bowling, says Dwayne Smith

PSL harder to play because of quality bowling, says Dwayne Smith
Won Champions Trophy 2017 because of PSL: Imad Wasim

Won Champions Trophy 2017 because of PSL: Imad Wasim
Nineteen-year old Ibtisam hopes to don Pakistan’s national cap

Nineteen-year old Ibtisam hopes to don Pakistan’s national cap
Imran Tahir lauds 'tough standard' of PSL

Imran Tahir lauds 'tough standard' of PSL
Hussain Talat fires Islamabad United to thrilling win over Multan

Hussain Talat fires Islamabad United to thrilling win over Multan
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 2 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 2 0
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 2 2

@geonews_sport

@psl2018