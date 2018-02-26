Smith's 71 in vain as Kings overpower Zalmi by five wickets

DUBAI: Courtesy brilliant bowling, Karachi Kings outpowered Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.



Kings chased their 132-run target in 19.4 overs. Zalmi's bowling made the apparently safe chase a bit tough for the Kings by taking the match to the final over but skipper Imad Wasim's six sealed the victory for Kings with two balls to spare.

A late onslaught by Dwayne Smith, including quick boundaries at the end, gave Zalmi a fighting chance after the Peshawar batting order collapsed in the face of aggressive bowling and fielding by Karachi Kings.

Zalmi had lost 8 wickets for 79 runs, before Smith took charge and helped Zalmi score 48 runs in the last four overs and give Kings a fighting target to win.

This was Peshawar Zalmi's second-lowest total in any PSL match, their lowest score being 126 against Islamabad United in Dubai on Feb 21, 2016.



Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan took two wickets each, three of the Zalmi's batsmen departed after getting run out.

Second innings

A magnificent catch by young Ibtisam Sheikh at the short third man on the bowl of Chris Jordan ended opener Khurram Manzoor's time on the crease.





Babar Azam returned to the pavillion after getting caught by skipper Sammy at cover. The bowler tossed the bowl up which tempted Azam to play a drive - which he did, however resulting in a wicket for the youngster.

Chris Jordan took the third wicket for Zalmi by dismissing Denley for 29 runs.

Muhammad Hafeez's catch at deep mid-wicket of Colin Ingram revived hopes for the Zalmi to make a comeback in the match.

First Innings

A swing back in from fast bowler Muhammad Amir awarded the fast bowler prize wicket of in-form batsman Kamran Akmal. The opener played outside the line as he tries to play towards mid-on. The ball, however, bent in to beat the inside edge and smashed into the pad.



Tamim Iqbal also fell prey to Amir. He managed to score 11 runs before giving an edge to the wicketkeeper. The Bangladeshi opener was squared up by the late movement, pokes the ball as he closes the face in trying to turn it to the leg side.

Hafeez couldn't resist the temptation to hit on a half-volley bowled by Afridi, resulting in a catch at the extra-cover fielding position on the last bowl of the sixth over.

Muhammad Irfan (Junior) dismissed Haris Sohail. Mills took his catch on the third man position.

An embarrassing mixup cost with Dwayne Smith resulted in a run out wicket of Ibtisam Sheikh.

Skipper Sammy had to also leave the crease after running out on the throw of Muhammad Irfan (Junior).

The seventh wicket of the Zalmi fell on the 14.5 overs. Afridi took the wicket of Umaid Asif (7).





Karachi Kings, who had a lacklustre campaign in the previous two editions of the Pakistan Super League, went for a new look this season and it worked: they defeated Quetta Gladiators on Friday to claim a 19-run victory.



Captained by Imad Wasim, the team benefitted from Colin Ingram who hit a blistering 41 off 21 balls, and from the skipper’s economical bowling against Quetta.

Peshawar Zalmi, who lost their opening match to debutants Multan Sultan, made a comeback driven by the brilliant pacer Umaid Asif, who tore through Islamabad United's top order to help his side to a 34-run victory.

Karachi Kings

Head coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Imad Wasim

Squad: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Peshawar Zalmi

Head coach: Mohammad Akram

Captain: Darren Sammy

Squad: Darren Sammy (c), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Dwayne Bravo, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shabbir Rahman, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz

