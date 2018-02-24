Would have been like Imran Khan if an athlete, says Mahira

Would you like to see Pakistani heartthrob Mahira Khan sporting a cricket kit and in action on the field? We sure would!



The Peshawar Zalmi ambassador said if she were an athlete, she would like to be a cricketer and that too like Imran Khan.

“I’m not a sporty person. But I wish I could be a sportsperson. It is kind of like acting. People cheer for you when you perform good. You are ‘out’ if you don’t,” she said.



The Verna actress said that cricket and football is religiously followed by her family.

Commenting on how cricket helps to create a softer image of Pakistan, Mahira said it is essential for the nation to first have a positive image of itself.

“That is how we create a softer image,” she said, adding that she hopes cricket comes home.