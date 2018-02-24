Will continue to work hard in future, says Zalmi's Umaid Asif

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi's Umaid Asif on Saturday said he would continue to work hard in future and take it "one game at a time".



The Zalmi bowler, who was brought in as cover for Hassan Ali, stunned the crowds by taking four wickets, including the wickets of Islamabad United's openers.

"One never thinks how it's going to play out, it all about performing well in the ground and working hard for it," said the young bowler when asked about his brilliant spell which shook United.

The Zalmi bowler further expressed hope that he would continue to perform well in the future.

Darren Sammy-led Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 34 runs on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium.

United's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf played a brilliant knock of 54 runs off 30 balls, which included six fours and two sixes, however, Zalmi's bowling line-up succeeded in restricting United to 142 runs.



