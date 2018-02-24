Will continue to work hard in future, says Zalmi's Umaid Asif

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi won by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators won by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Will continue to work hard in future, says Zalmi's Umaid Asif

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 24, 2018

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi's Umaid Asif on Saturday said he would continue to work hard in future and take it "one game at a time".

The Zalmi bowler, who was brought in as cover for Hassan Ali, stunned the crowds by taking four wickets, including the wickets of Islamabad United's openers. 

"One never thinks how it's going to play out, it all about performing well in the ground and working hard for it," said the young bowler when asked about his brilliant spell which shook United. 

The Zalmi bowler further expressed hope that he would continue to perform well in the future.

Darren Sammy-led Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 34 runs on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium.

United's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf played a brilliant knock of 54 runs off 30 balls, which included six fours and two sixes, however, Zalmi's bowling line-up succeeded in restricting United to 142 runs.


Advertisement

More From PSL

Want to finish on top in PSL 2018, says Shaheen Afridi

Want to finish on top in PSL 2018, says Shaheen Afridi
Gladiators cruise to victory against Qalandars by nine wickets in one-sided match

Gladiators cruise to victory against Qalandars by nine wickets in one-sided match
Dean Jones terms United's performance as 'rusty'

Dean Jones terms United's performance as 'rusty'
Ibtisam, Umaid’s brilliance crush Islamabad United by 34 runs

Ibtisam, Umaid’s brilliance crush Islamabad United by 34 runs
Would have been like Imran Khan if an athlete, says Mahira

Would have been like Imran Khan if an athlete, says Mahira

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 2 2
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 2 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018