Dean Jones terms United's performance as 'rusty'

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi won by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators won by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Dean Jones terms United's performance as 'rusty'

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 24, 2018

DUBAI; The head coach of PSL team Islamabad United, Dean Jones, has termed his side’s performance against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday as “rusty” after Islamabad lost the game by 34 runs.

Talking to media in Dubai after the defeat, Jones – the former Australian batsman – said this was the worst ever performance by the team in three seasons of PSL.

"Rusty. I’m keeping it clean. As is everyone. This is the worst performance Islamabad has displayed in three PSLs,” said the former Australian batsman.

"It can only go upwards. We didn’t bowl well. They took their chances, Akmal played really well. We didn’t hit our defensive lines and lengths early,” he added.

The 56-year-old added that the game went away from his team after losing four wickets for 25 runs in four overs of the game. But he also hoped that United will make a comeback.

"We had our simulations and they reached them. I don’t know where this performance has come from, I really don’t. It’s a question I’m going to ask this team in 30 minutes time,” he said.

"We are normally not the greatest starters in the world. We take a while to get ourselves ready and wound up. But I remind you, it is not what you do at the start, it is what you do at the end,” Jones aimed.

"I have enough coaches to throw balls. I think it’s a prestigious position. It is an honour and a privilege to coach this team. I like wearing suits, I don’t like wearing tracksuits,” he said when a journalist asked what’s the mantra behind his style.

"I think I’m better looking in a suit. It is something we looked at, and I’m just trying to improve the image of being the head coach of Islamabad,” said the 56-year-old former Australia cricketer.

Replying to another question, he said that the regular captain Misbah ul Haq has a slight hamstring strain and they’re trying to preserve him.

"Misbah has a slight hamstring [strain]. We are just a little concerned with it, but it is more [a case of] prevention,” he said.

"When you pull a hamstring, it is a different story. If it was later in the tournament and we needed to get some wins, we’d have played him, but it is a bit early for him,” he said.

“It was Rumman’s first time as captain. He was thrown into the fire, and it is a difficult job, T20 cricket. We weren’t good in the first 10 overs." He concluded.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 2 2
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 2 0

