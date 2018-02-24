Dean Jones terms United's performance as 'rusty'

DUBAI; The head coach of PSL team Islamabad United, Dean Jones, has termed his side’s performance against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday as “rusty” after Islamabad lost the game by 34 runs.



Talking to media in Dubai after the defeat, Jones – the former Australian batsman – said this was the worst ever performance by the team in three seasons of PSL.

"Rusty. I’m keeping it clean. As is everyone. This is the worst performance Islamabad has displayed in three PSLs,” said the former Australian batsman.

"It can only go upwards. We didn’t bowl well. They took their chances, Akmal played really well. We didn’t hit our defensive lines and lengths early,” he added.

The 56-year-old added that the game went away from his team after losing four wickets for 25 runs in four overs of the game. But he also hoped that United will make a comeback.

"We had our simulations and they reached them. I don’t know where this performance has come from, I really don’t. It’s a question I’m going to ask this team in 30 minutes time,” he said.

"We are normally not the greatest starters in the world. We take a while to get ourselves ready and wound up. But I remind you, it is not what you do at the start, it is what you do at the end,” Jones aimed.

"I have enough coaches to throw balls. I think it’s a prestigious position. It is an honour and a privilege to coach this team. I like wearing suits, I don’t like wearing tracksuits,” he said when a journalist asked what’s the mantra behind his style.

"I think I’m better looking in a suit. It is something we looked at, and I’m just trying to improve the image of being the head coach of Islamabad,” said the 56-year-old former Australia cricketer.

Replying to another question, he said that the regular captain Misbah ul Haq has a slight hamstring strain and they’re trying to preserve him.

"Misbah has a slight hamstring [strain]. We are just a little concerned with it, but it is more [a case of] prevention,” he said.

"When you pull a hamstring, it is a different story. If it was later in the tournament and we needed to get some wins, we’d have played him, but it is a bit early for him,” he said.

“It was Rumman’s first time as captain. He was thrown into the fire, and it is a difficult job, T20 cricket. We weren’t good in the first 10 overs." He concluded.