Want to finish on top in PSL 2018, says Shaheen Afridi

DUBAI: Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said on Saturday that he is aiming to serve Pakistan for a long period in at least one format of the game.



Speaking to Geo.tv, he said: “I am trying my level best to serve Pakistan for a longer period in at least one format of the game. I personally like to play Test cricket.”

Responding to a question, the fast bowler said that he is having a great learning experience from skipper Brendon McCullum and other local, international players playing the ongoing Pakistan Super League. “I have got a good start in my career. I will try to do better by learning from this PSL. I want to finish on top,” he said.