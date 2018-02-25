Nawaz shares strategy to dismiss McCullum

Muhammad Nawaz. Photo: Geo News

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz said on Saturday that he successfully implemented his plan to maintain good line and length, and not to give any room to Lahore Qalandars skipper Brendon McCullum.



Nawaz bowled the most economical spell in the Pakistan Super League's history. His bowling stats in the match were: two wickets in four overs with one maiden while giving only four runs. Archer took three wickets in his four-over quota.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Nawaz said that the skipper Sarfraz Ahmed planned to put fielders in the deep during the batting of Sunil Narine and Brendon McCullum, and the instructions were clear to him, to not give any room to the Qalandars’ skipper.

Responding to a question, Nawaz said that Pakistan Super League was a career turning point in his career, and has given immense confidence to him.

“The youngsters learn a lot from the experiences of the legends of the game. With every coming edition, it is benefitting Pakistan cricket.”