From the scorching Hyderabad heat to PSL: The tale of Ibtisam Sheikh

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi won by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators won by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Sunday Feb 25 2018
By
Hamid Sheikh

From the scorching Hyderabad heat to PSL: The tale of Ibtisam Sheikh

By
Hamid Sheikh

Time Sunday Feb 25, 2018

Ibtisam Sheikh made his PSL debut this season for Peshawar Zalmi 

HYDERABAD: As the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match unfolded on Saturday, a young spinner increasingly attracted the limelight with his googlies. 

Donning his yellow Zalmi jersey with great pride, he first caught and bowled Shadab Khan with a superb high catch. 

Next, he sent the explosive Andre Russell back to the pavilion, and then cleaned up Samit Patel, bringing about a spectacular collapse of Islamabad United's batting helped along with pacer Umaid Asif's brilliance. 

This is the 19-year-old spinner Ibtisam Sheikh, whose years of quiet hard work and struggle paid off during Saturday's match, where he took three wickets in exchange for just 20 runs.

Ibtisam Sheikh over the moon after taking wickets in PSL

Ibtisam hails from City College Road, a densely populated area of Hyderabad's Fakir Ka Pir. He comes from a family of doctors, but since he was a child he knew what he wanted to be: a cricketer. 

Long hours of bowling under the scorching Hyderabad sun, years of unnoticed dedication and juggling between studies and cricket only strengthened his resolve to play cricket.

Ibtisam used to practice at the small grounds of his government college, using whatever meager resources he had to improve his game. His bowling eventually landed him at the Baloch Cricket Club, where he began to work upon his skills.

In 2015, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held Under-16 trials at Hyderabad's Niaz Stadium. Determined to get noticed, Ibtisam reached there to demonstrate his game to the selectors, but he was not selected.

Not losing hope, he went home and asked his older brother, a doctor by profession, to lend him Rs 500.

"I was surprised, why was he asking me for Rs 500?" Ibtisam's brother Dr Zohaib Sheikh told Geo News. 

"I gave him the money and he went to the market and printed two banners, He hung one inside our house and the other in the street outside. The banners read: 'Next year, my name will be in the top 10 of Under-16 tournament'".

"In 2016, he was the number one bowler with 48 wickets at the PCB's U-16 tournament," Zohaib added.

Ibtisam's family at their house in Hyderabad  

Ibtisam then played for Hyderabad Region at the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he impressed with his bowling against Faisalabad.

Based on this performance, former spin legend Saeed Ajmal selected him for Peshawar Zalmi.

Ibtisam is also a Hafiz-e-Quran, and is known as 'Hafiz Ibtisam' in his neighbourhood. His father, Abdul Latif Sheikh, is also a doctor by profession.

"We fully supported him from the beginning. First, he memorised the Quran, then he began playing cricket," said Dr Abdul Latif Sheikh.

One of the most important people behind Ibtisam's success is his coach, Shaukat Mama.

"Ibtisam used to bowl against the wall for four hours during fasting [in the month of Ramzan]," said the coach.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 2 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 2 0
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 2 2

