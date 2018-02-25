Top Qalandars official says 'still have eight games left' to regain footing

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi won by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators won by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

16:30

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Sunday Feb 25 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Top Qalandars official says 'still have eight games left' to regain footing

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Feb 25, 2018

DUBAI: Sameen Rana, the manager and chief operating officer of the Lahore Qalandars team, on Saturday expressed hope that his team will make a comeback in the third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after suffering two losses early in the cricket series.

Speaking to the media after the defeat, Rana said it was just two games, that the tournament still has a long way to go, and that the Qalandars would surely make a comeback.

“Back-to-back defeats are obviously disappointing because no one expects these results,” he said.

“We played two bad games, [but] we still have eight games left. The most important thing for us is that team picks up the momentum.”

The Qalandars' top official backed the team, which includes skipper Brendon McCullum, who has yet to excel with his bat.

“This is the same team that we all picked mutually. We fully back these players, and Inshallah (God be willing), this team will deliver results,” he noted.

“Brendon did play well today [against Quetta] but he was unlucky to get [bowled] out at that moment of the game,” he highlighted.

The Qalandars' COO agreed that his team missed a consolidator in middle after securing a decent start, earlier in the innings.

“Our start today was good but the challenge we faced was that we missed a consolidator in middle; we also shuffled the batting order for that,” he said.

“Our aim was to post a decent score after losing quick wickets,” added the manager of Lahore Qalandars.

Nevertheless, he gave credit to the Quetta Gladiators for making a comeback, underscoring remarkable bowling by Mohammad Nawaz.

The due “credit [goes] to Quetta. Nawaz did brilliant bowling and got the wickets at the wrong time for us,” he concluded.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 2 4
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 1 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 2 2
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 1 0
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 2 0

