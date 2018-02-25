Trust Sarfraz’s ability to motivate team to win, says Gladiators owner

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar heaped praise on Sarfraz Ahmed’s leadership skills following the team’s convincing victory against Lahore Qalandars last night.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Omar said Sarfraz’s dedication is a match winner.

“He’s a very good captain. Just trust him and he will deliver. He has been with me for 15 years, he plays for his country, for us, for his family. He gives his all to the game,” said the Gladiators owner.

Omar, who also owns Omar Associates, said the team learned from its mistakes in the first game.

“We sorted out our mistakes in the second match. And look [at the results]: Mohammad Nawaz created history [by bowling the most economical spell in PSL history].”

He also shared his excitement for the final of the tournament, which will be held in Karachi on March 25.

“I believe whoever plays best will reach the final,” the owner said.

Omar also lauded West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards’ contribution to the team.

“He is our real ambassador. He is a legend. A great man to have in your corner. Moin Khan, Azam Khan.. we are all a unit, a family.”

Quetta Gladiators outclassed Lahore Qalandars by 9 wickets on Saturday to register their first win of this season.