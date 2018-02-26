Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bat first

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi won by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators won by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Monday Feb 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bat first

By
Web Desk

Time Monday Feb 26, 2018

DUBAI: Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the match being held at the Dubai International Stadium tonight.

Qalandars, still searching for their first win of this season, are meeting Karachi Kings in an epic rivalry. 

After finishing at the bottom of the table in both the previous editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore kicked off this season determined to end their losing streak. However, the nightmare continued as Multan Sultans beat them by 43 runs and Quetta Gladiators outclassed them by 9 wickets. 

Karachi Kings, who revamped their squad this year, had a flying start to their PSL campaign with a 19-run win over Quetta Gladiators and a 5-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars 

Head coach: Aqib Javed

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Squad: Brendon McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Dinesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah

Spotlight 

Expectations are at an all-time high for Brendon McCullum to lead his team to their first win this season
Expectations are at an all-time high for Brendon McCullum to lead his team to their first win this season
Fakhar Zaman hit 49 in the first match but could only manage 1 in the second
Fakhar Zaman hit 49 in the first match but could only manage 1 in the second
Sohail Akhtar's quick but bold cameos have been impressive
Sohail Akhtar's quick but bold cameos have been impressive
Veteran Sunil Narine's quick 28 went in vain against Quetta
Veteran Sunil Narine's quick 28 went in vain against Quetta

Karachi Kings

Head coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Imad Wasim

Squad: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Spotlight

The ever-fan favourite Shahid Afridi has brought his 'Boom Boom' factor to Karachi
The ever-fan favourite Shahid Afridi has brought his 'Boom Boom' factor to Karachi
New captain Imad Wasim has been economical with the ball and his Ronaldo celebration is etched in fans' memories (forever)
New captain Imad Wasim has been economical with the ball and his Ronaldo celebration is etched in fans' memories (forever)
Colin Ingram is one to beware of: he hit a blistering 41 against Quetta
Colin Ingram is one to beware of: he hit a blistering 41 against Quetta
Usman Khan Shinwari burst onto the international stage after his impressive performance in PSL 2017
Usman Khan Shinwari burst onto the international stage after his impressive performance in PSL 2017


PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 2 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 2 0
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 2 2

