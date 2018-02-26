Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bat first

DUBAI: Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the match being held at the Dubai International Stadium tonight.

Qalandars, still searching for their first win of this season, are meeting Karachi Kings in an epic rivalry.



After finishing at the bottom of the table in both the previous editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore kicked off this season determined to end their losing streak. However, the nightmare continued as Multan Sultans beat them by 43 runs and Quetta Gladiators outclassed them by 9 wickets.

Karachi Kings, who revamped their squad this year, had a flying start to their PSL campaign with a 19-run win over Quetta Gladiators and a 5-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars

Head coach: Aqib Javed

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Squad: Brendon McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Dinesh Ramdin, Anton Devcich, Bilal Asif, Cameron Delport, Bilawal Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Raza Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah

Karachi Kings

Head coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Imad Wasim

Squad: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

