Imran Tahir lauds 'tough standard' of PSL

KARACHI: Born in Pakistan but migrated to South Africa for pursuing a career in international cricket, Imran Tahir is in action in Pakistan’s biggest cricket tournament as a foreign player now.

The 38-year-old has made his mark by clinching seven wickets in three PSL games for Multan Sultans — his first appearance in the league. And, he’s enjoying it.

“Well done to PSL and the organisers and everybody involved with the league, it’s a great league. I didn’t think that it was going to be that tough, but now I am loving it,” said Imran Tahir, who has played 20 Tests, 85 ODIs and 36 T20Is for South Africa.

“I feel proud to be playing PSL, specially against the players who are good at playing the spin. It’s a very good standard, it is not easy for spinners to come and just take wickets,” he added.

Talking about Multan Sultan’s game against Islamabad United, the fearsome spinner said that despite the defeat, he is proud of his team for fighting till the end.

“Islamabad United did bowl well, conditions were in their favour, it was a good toss to win for them, I am satisfied because we fought well as a team so that’s a good sign as a team,” he said.

“Apart from Malik, Pollard’s wicket was crucial, if he had stayed for another three overs probably it would have been a different story, but Islamabad played well and credit goes to them,” replied Tahir when asked what went wrong in the middle for Multan, after winning the first two games convincingly.

He brushed aside the observation that players of Multan Sultans became complacent after the first two wins against the two big teams.

“For us, every team is a big team. Respecting the game is important for us,” he said.

“I take every game as very important game for me, I have done a lot of hard work in life to be here, what I am today is because of cricket and I respect the game, I don’t take any match for granted. I am trying my best, we played well as a team,” he further said.