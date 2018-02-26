Nineteen-year old Ibtisam hopes to don Pakistan’s national cap

DUBAI: Young Peshwar Zalmi legspinner Ibtisam Sheikh expressed his hope to represent Pakistan in international cricket in coming days.



Speaking to Geo.tv, the nineteen-year-old leg-spinner said that the Pakistan Super League is good for the young cricketers in the country as they come in the team through it.

“By the grace of Allah my performance is going good in the tournament, it is an opportunity for me. God willing I will represent Pakistan,” he said.

Sheikh said that when he started playing cricket from the hard ball, he didn’t expect that one day he will be playing at this level.

The leg-spinner who has taken five wickets in the tournament after playing three matches of the tournament said that skipper Darren Sammy maintains a friendly environment in the dressing room.

“He (Sammy) always give me confidence on and off the field. He never shows that he is a senior player in the dressing room and maintains friendly relations with the teammates,” Sheikh said.