Won Champions Trophy 2017 because of PSL: Imad Wasim

DUBAI: Karachi Kings' skipper Imad Wasim said on Sunday that Pakistan won the Champions Trophy 2017 due to the players selected on the basis of their performance in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League.



Responding to a question, Wasim said that the emerging player Ibtisam Sheikh is a good leg spinner but its too early to say anything about him right now.

“He is young but you can see his confidence,” he said. “After playing PSL the youngsters don’t feel any pressure while playing international matches.”

The skipper said that young players learn from the foreign and senior players playing in their respective teams.

“We learn their behaviours, routine, training, work ethics. In Karachi Kings, we look up to Shahid Afridi,“ he said.

Speaking of the highly anticipated encounter between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalanadars tomorrow, he said that for his team every game is important and they are not writing off any side.

“We cant be overconfident after winning few early matches. Lahore has a good side, it’s a star-studded team. We will try to execute our plans against them.”