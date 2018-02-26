Won Champions Trophy 2017 because of PSL: Imad Wasim

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi won by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators won by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Monday Feb 26 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Won Champions Trophy 2017 because of PSL: Imad Wasim

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Feb 26, 2018

DUBAI: Karachi Kings' skipper Imad Wasim said on Sunday that Pakistan won the Champions Trophy 2017 due to the players selected on the basis of their performance in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Responding to a question, Wasim said that the emerging player Ibtisam Sheikh is a good leg spinner but its too early to say anything about him right now.

“He is young but you can see his confidence,” he said. “After playing PSL the youngsters don’t feel any pressure while playing international matches.”

The skipper said that young players learn from the foreign and senior players playing in their respective teams.

“We learn their behaviours, routine, training, work ethics. In Karachi Kings, we look up to Shahid Afridi,“ he said.

Speaking of the highly anticipated encounter between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalanadars tomorrow, he said that for his team every game is important and they are not writing off any side.

“We cant be overconfident after winning few early matches. Lahore has a good side, it’s a star-studded team. We will try to execute our plans against them.”

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 2 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 2 0
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 2 2

