PSL harder to play because of quality bowling, says Dwayne Smith

Monday Feb 26, 2018
DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi and West Indian player Dwayne Smith said that the Pakistan Super League is comparatively a harder league to play due to quality bowling by the Pakistani players.
Speaking to Geo.tv, the Zalmi batsman called the performance of young Ibtisam Sheikh as ‘brilliant’.
“I think it’s a big future of all of them. Good to see they have included youngsters. I am hoping that they become superstars for Pakistan. For the last three years, I have seen a lot of talent few of the talent like of Shadab have gone playing for Pakistan.”
Responding to a question, he said that the PSL is getting bigger and expressed hope that by every year it will get better.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|KARACHI KINGS
|2
|4
|MULTAN SULTANS
|3
|4
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|2
|2
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|2
|0
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|3
|2
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|2
|2