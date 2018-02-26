PSL harder to play because of quality bowling, says Dwayne Smith

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi and West Indian player Dwayne Smith said that the Pakistan Super League is comparatively a harder league to play due to quality bowling by the Pakistani players.



Speaking to Geo.tv, the Zalmi batsman called the performance of young Ibtisam Sheikh as ‘brilliant’.

“I think it’s a big future of all of them. Good to see they have included youngsters. I am hoping that they become superstars for Pakistan. For the last three years, I have seen a lot of talent few of the talent like of Shadab have gone playing for Pakistan.”

Responding to a question, he said that the PSL is getting bigger and expressed hope that by every year it will get better.