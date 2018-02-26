Hussain Talat eyes entry into national squad

DUBAI: Islamabad United all-rounder Hussain Talat has said that he is focused to perform in the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and eventually enter into the Pakistan cricket team.



Speaking to Geo.tv, the rising star said that he joined the Pakistan team camp after last season of the PSL, but could not make it to final 15 members of Pakistan squad against West Indies.

"Last year, I joined Pakistan team camp after the PSL. I was in the 30-member squad against West Indies. Unfortunately, I could not make it to the 15-member squad, but after that we had a tour during Asia Cup and I received best all-rounder award," he said.

"This year too, my focus is to perform well and make it to the national team."

Asked how much helpful is mentoring by seniors like Wasim, Waqar and others, the all-rounder said the players get to learn a lot, gain confidence by discussing and sharing things with the mentors, which would benefit them in cricket.

In response to a query about his personal goals regarding the PSL, Talat said his only goal was to contribute for his team and help them in the league.

"I feel that I should contribute for my team as much as I can. It should help the team."

To a question about the T20 league's importance for youngsters, the United all-rounder said it is actually for emerging players like them, adding that the PSL serves as a way for them to get into the limelight.

Asked about United's role in bringing forth new talent, Talat said the entire credit goes to the PSL franchise, its management and coaching staff.

"The way they have been taking us along from the first season. The confidence they gave me, and I think that a player performs as well as much his confident."