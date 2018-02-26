Hussain Talat eyes entry into national squad

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Monday Feb 26 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Hussain Talat eyes entry into national squad

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Feb 26, 2018

DUBAI: Islamabad United all-rounder Hussain Talat has said that he is focused to perform in the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and eventually enter into the Pakistan cricket team.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the rising star said that he joined the Pakistan team camp after last season of the PSL, but could not make it to final 15 members of Pakistan squad against West Indies.

"Last year, I joined Pakistan team camp after the PSL. I was in the 30-member squad against West Indies. Unfortunately, I could not make it to the 15-member squad, but after that we had a tour during Asia Cup and I received best all-rounder award," he said.

"This year too, my focus is to perform well and make it to the national team."

Asked how much helpful is mentoring by seniors like Wasim, Waqar and others, the all-rounder said the players get to learn a lot, gain confidence by discussing and sharing things with the mentors, which would benefit them in cricket.

In response to a query about his personal goals regarding the PSL, Talat said his only goal was to contribute for his team and help them in the league.

"I feel that I should contribute for my team as much as I can. It should help the team."

To a question about the T20 league's importance for youngsters, the United all-rounder said it is actually for emerging players like them, adding that the PSL serves as a way for them to get into the limelight.

Asked about United's role in bringing forth new talent, Talat said the entire credit goes to the PSL franchise, its management and coaching staff.

"The way they have been taking us along from the first season. The confidence they gave me, and I think that a player performs as well as much his confident."

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 2 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

