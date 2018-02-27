Tennis star Aisam hopes for all PSL matches to be held in Pakistan

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Tennis star Aisam hopes for all PSL matches to be held in Pakistan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

Aisam-ul-Haq

DUBAI: Pakistan’s ace tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq is hopeful for having all Pakistan Super League (PSL) games in Pakistan soon.

The country’s top tennis star, who’s here to participate in Dubai Open Tennis, couldn’t resist himself from supporting his hometown team Lahore Qalandars on Monday night.

“I am a Lahori and will be cheering for Lahore Qalandars in the tournament. I hope LQ will get on winning track in PSL," Aisam told Geo.tv on sidelines of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars game

"I am enjoying here with family."

He, however, couldn’t get an opportunity to celebrate as Karachi beat Lahore.

But the 37-year-old was positive about the day when all the PSL matches will be happening in Pakistan.

InshaAllah (God be willing), we will see a day when these matches are held in Pakistan. This time, three matches are in Pakistan, things are getting better, the security situation has improved,” he said.

“We also need support from international sportspersons to revive international sports in Pakistan. Hope to see all matches happening in Pakistan,” Aisam added.

He also highlighted that international tennis matches have also returned to Pakistan and stressed the need of promoting Pakistan’s positive image by athletes who travel abroad to represent the country.

“We have resumed hosting tennis matches in Pakistan after 12 years, we have to keep promoting the positive image of Pakistan wherever we go,” Aisam said.

“Tennis league can also happen, but it needs time. Pakistan can host international level matches,” he concluded.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 2 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

