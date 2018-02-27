Tennis star Aisam hopes for all PSL matches to be held in Pakistan

Aisam-ul-Haq

DUBAI: Pakistan’s ace tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq is hopeful for having all Pakistan Super League (PSL) games in Pakistan soon.



The country’s top tennis star, who’s here to participate in Dubai Open Tennis, couldn’t resist himself from supporting his hometown team Lahore Qalandars on Monday night.

“I am a Lahori and will be cheering for Lahore Qalandars in the tournament. I hope LQ will get on winning track in PSL," Aisam told Geo.tv on sidelines of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars game

"I am enjoying here with family."

He, however, couldn’t get an opportunity to celebrate as Karachi beat Lahore.

But the 37-year-old was positive about the day when all the PSL matches will be happening in Pakistan.

“InshaAllah (God be willing), we will see a day when these matches are held in Pakistan. This time, three matches are in Pakistan, things are getting better, the security situation has improved,” he said.

“We also need support from international sportspersons to revive international sports in Pakistan. Hope to see all matches happening in Pakistan,” Aisam added.

He also highlighted that international tennis matches have also returned to Pakistan and stressed the need of promoting Pakistan’s positive image by athletes who travel abroad to represent the country.

“We have resumed hosting tennis matches in Pakistan after 12 years, we have to keep promoting the positive image of Pakistan wherever we go,” Aisam said.

“Tennis league can also happen, but it needs time. Pakistan can host international level matches,” he concluded.