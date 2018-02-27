Lost the game by playing ‘stupid cricket’, says Qalandars’ coach Aqib Javed

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QUT

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

Eliminator 1 Winner Eliminator 1 Winner

Mar 21

Qualifier Loser Qualifier Loser

18:30

Mar 25

Qualifier Winner Qualifier Winner

Mar 25

Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 2 Winner

18:30

Time Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lost the game by playing ‘stupid cricket’, says Qalandars’ coach Aqib Javed

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars Head Coach Aqib Javed has said that the team lost its crucial match against Karachi Kings on Monday by playing ‘very stupid cricket’.

“With only 160 runs to chase, one can only lose the match with utmost effort or by playing very stupid cricket. Common sense is very important, no matter how good your game plan, the individual presence of mind on the pitch makes the difference against opponents when it comes to execution. When singles, doubles are needed, you cant go to hit sixes,” a visibly frustrated Javed told Geo.tv.  

The Brendon McCullum-led Qalandars faced their third successive defeat of the tournament, losing to Karachi Kings by 27 runs on Monday night.

Expressing his disappointment, the Pakistan former fast bowler said that the opening partnership between Fakhar Zaman and McCullum made the game "simple" for the team.

Afridi's three wicket haul fires Karachi to 27-run win against Qalandars

Karachi Kings overpowered Lahore Qalandars in a highly-charged match at the Dubai International Stadium

“We had to play six in an over...how easier than that can you get?” he said. “Batsmen made choices which were not necessary. Game awareness was the factor we were lacking.”

Responding to a question, Javed said that with the experienced middle-order in the squad, he thinks that there is no need to tell anyone about the game awareness.

“I will ask Umar Akmal what was his batting plan. Told him to go long and take the game forward but on the crease, if you don’t go and play in that style then there is something wrong,” he added.

Javed said that the high-risk shots his middle-order attempted were appropriate if the team needed 12 runs per over, not when the chase was of six in an over.

“One has to play like how Denesh Ramdin and Agha Salman played. You have to do placing, you have to take singles.”

The head coach said that Qalandars cant wait for other teams to do worst bowling and batting so that they can win the rest of the matches of the tournament.

“The winning team is one which determines the match on its own, control and drives it in their favour. I don’t think that the team couldn’t have won all the three matches we lost.”

Javed said that the team is concerned about the emotions of the fans, but said that in the given time he would urge the fans and players to remain calm.

“People are emotionally attached to the team and they are not disappointed by our losses but how we are losing the games. If we win one upcoming match then the doubts on us for not crossing the line may start to disappear.” 

Advertisement

More From PSL

A bird? A plane? The greatest catches of PSL 3 so far

A bird? A plane? The greatest catches of PSL 3 so far

Tennis star Aisam hopes for all PSL matches to be held in Pakistan

Tennis star Aisam hopes for all PSL matches to be held in Pakistan
Afridi's three-wicket haul fires Karachi to 27-run win against Qalandars

Afridi's three-wicket haul fires Karachi to 27-run win against Qalandars
Hussain Talat eyes entry into national squad

Hussain Talat eyes entry into national squad
PSL harder to play because of quality bowling, says Dwayne Smith

PSL harder to play because of quality bowling, says Dwayne Smith
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 2 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018