Lost the game by playing ‘stupid cricket’, says Qalandars’ coach Aqib Javed

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars Head Coach Aqib Javed has said that the team lost its crucial match against Karachi Kings on Monday by playing ‘very stupid cricket’.



“With only 160 runs to chase, one can only lose the match with utmost effort or by playing very stupid cricket. Common sense is very important, no matter how good your game plan, the individual presence of mind on the pitch makes the difference against opponents when it comes to execution. When singles, doubles are needed, you cant go to hit sixes,” a visibly frustrated Javed told Geo.tv.



The Brendon McCullum-led Qalandars faced their third successive defeat of the tournament, losing to Karachi Kings by 27 runs on Monday night.

Expressing his disappointment, the Pakistan former fast bowler said that the opening partnership between Fakhar Zaman and McCullum made the game "simple" for the team.

“We had to play six in an over...how easier than that can you get?” he said. “Batsmen made choices which were not necessary. Game awareness was the factor we were lacking.”

Responding to a question, Javed said that with the experienced middle-order in the squad, he thinks that there is no need to tell anyone about the game awareness.

“I will ask Umar Akmal what was his batting plan. Told him to go long and take the game forward but on the crease, if you don’t go and play in that style then there is something wrong,” he added.

Javed said that the high-risk shots his middle-order attempted were appropriate if the team needed 12 runs per over, not when the chase was of six in an over.

“One has to play like how Denesh Ramdin and Agha Salman played. You have to do placing, you have to take singles.”

The head coach said that Qalandars cant wait for other teams to do worst bowling and batting so that they can win the rest of the matches of the tournament.

“The winning team is one which determines the match on its own, control and drives it in their favour. I don’t think that the team couldn’t have won all the three matches we lost.”

Javed said that the team is concerned about the emotions of the fans, but said that in the given time he would urge the fans and players to remain calm.

“People are emotionally attached to the team and they are not disappointed by our losses but how we are losing the games. If we win one upcoming match then the doubts on us for not crossing the line may start to disappear.”