Time Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
Maria Shamim

A bird? A plane? The greatest catches of PSL 3 so far

By
Maria Shamim

Time Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

The catch success rate so far in PSL 3 has been an incredible 90% 

It’s been less than a week into PSL action, yet this season has already given us some of the best catches the cricket world will ever see.

Apart from the aesthetic wonder of the fielding aerobics seen so far, the math behind these catches is even more incredible: The catch success rate this season (so far) is 90% – the highest in any T20 league in the last two years. That’s not all: according to cricket analytics website CricViz, the catches have often been difficult ones, giving this PSL the highest CricViz fielding ability ranking, ahead of the Big Bash League and Indian Premier League.

Let’s re-live the greatest catches we have seen over the past five days:

Junaid Khan catches a low one

Feb 22, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: Junaid Khan grabbed a low one at long leg to send Tamim Iqbal back to the pavilion. 

Afridi's boundary magic show

Feb 23, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Shahid Afridi showed the world that age is just a number when he took possibly the greatest catch of his eventful career at the boundary, as spectators looked in disbelief. 

Just look at how high he jumped. Incredible stuff.

Ahmed Shehzad: This is Sparta!

Feb 23, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Ahmed Shehzad showed no mercy when he ended Fakhar Zaman's inning with a brilliant catch in the deep, topping it off with a roar. 

Ibtisam Sheikh takes a running stunner 

Feb 25, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings: The young and unfazed Ibtisam Sheikh took a stunner of a catch at full speed, showing once again there is no dearth of cricket talent in Pakistan.

Hafeez makes the dive of his life 

Feb 25, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings: There's nothing Mohammad Hafeez can't do. The evergreen veteran showed off his brilliant fitness in the field with an electric catch towards his left. 

Just look at that dive. 

2 > 1: Team work at its finest 

Feb 26, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Umar Akmal and Shaheen Shah Afridi pulled off the greatest team work in the field you could ever see. What.A.Catch!

Denly: Jonty Rhodes 2.0 

Feb 26, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Joe Denly brought back memories of Jonty Rhodes, pulling a sensational catch out of thin air. Like magic. Greatness.  

What's your favourite catch of the season so far? 

