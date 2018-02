Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators clash in Sharjah tonight

SHARJAH: Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators in the first match of the Sharjah leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) beginning from tonight.



Both the teams have won one match and lost one match so far. Islamabad United collapsed against Peshawar Zalmi by 34 runs but rallied to defeat Multan Sultans by 5 wickets in their next match.

Quetta Gladiators lost their first match to Karachi Kings by 19 runs but then proceeded to outclass Lahore Qalandars by 9 wickets to regain momentum.

Islamabad United

Head coach: Dean Jones

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq/Rumman Raees

Squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, JP Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar

Quetta Gladiators

Head coach: Moin Khan

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Rashid Khan, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali

