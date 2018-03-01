Pietersen's 48 powers Gladiators to six-wicket win

SHARJAH: Kevin Pietersen's 48-run knock powered Quetta Gladiators to a six-wicket victory over Islamabad United in the first match of the Sharjah leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday.



Successive timely wickets by Quetta bowlers restricted Islamabad United to 134 runs in the first innings of the match. But the team faced an early setback with the wickets of Shane Watson and Umar Amin.

A no-ball from Rumman Raees saved Watson from dismissal after he was caught by Misbahul Haq. However, the opener conceded his wicket to fast bowler Steven Finn, giving an easy catch to Raees over mid-wicket.

An inside edge on a short of a length delivery bowled Umar Amin.

Later in the game, out-of-form Asad Shafiq failed to click in this game of the tournament as well as he failed to hit the ball, which went to hit the stumps on the last ball of the fifth over.

Fast bowler Raees was taken off the field as he faced a knee injury during the game.

Pietersen departed on the 15.2 overs of the game, after giving an easy catch on the ball of Steven Finn.

First Innings

Fast bowler Anwar Ali gave an early breakthrough to Quetta after taking down United's opener Chadwick Walton for eight runs in his second over of the match.



With an absolute gem of a delivery, Rahat Ali bowled Asif Ali (6) on his very first ball of the match.



Spinner Hasan Khan's arm ball ended Luke Ronchi's (43) time on the crease.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq walked back to the dugout as he was caught in the deep by Mahmudullah on the bowl of Shane Watson. On a strike rate of 88, Misbah scored 22 runs.



Gladiators are now at second position on the points table, winning two and losing one match. They lost their first game to Karachi Kings by 19 runs but then proceeded to outclass Lahore Qalandars by 9 wickets to regain momentum.

United are now at number five on the points table, losing two of their three matches so far. They collapsed against Peshawar Zalmi, losing the match by 34 runs, but rallied to defeat Multan Sultans by 5 wickets in their next game.

Quetta Gladiators play their next match on Thursday (March 1) at 21:00 against Peshawar Zalmi at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United face Lahore Qalandars at 21:00 on Friday at the same venue.



