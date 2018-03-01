Pietersen's 48 powers Gladiators to six-wicket win

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Thursday Mar 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Pietersen's 48 powers Gladiators to six-wicket win

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Mar 01, 2018

SHARJAH: Kevin Pietersen's 48-run knock powered Quetta Gladiators to a six-wicket victory over Islamabad United in the first match of the Sharjah leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday.   

Successive timely wickets by Quetta bowlers restricted Islamabad United to 134 runs in the first innings of the match. But the team faced an early setback with the wickets of Shane Watson and Umar Amin.

A no-ball from Rumman Raees saved Watson from dismissal after he was caught by Misbahul Haq. However, the opener conceded his wicket to fast bowler Steven Finn, giving an easy catch to Raees over mid-wicket.

An inside edge on a short of a length delivery bowled Umar Amin.

Later in the game, out-of-form Asad Shafiq failed to click in this game of the tournament as well as he failed to hit the ball, which went to hit the stumps on the last ball of the fifth over.

Fast bowler Raees was taken off the field as he faced a knee injury during the game.

Pietersen departed on the 15.2 overs of the game, after giving an easy catch on the ball of Steven Finn.

First Innings

Fast bowler Anwar Ali gave an early breakthrough to Quetta after taking down United's opener Chadwick Walton for eight runs in his second over of the match.

With an absolute gem of a delivery, Rahat Ali bowled Asif Ali (6) on his very first ball of the match. 

Spinner Hasan Khan's arm ball ended Luke Ronchi's (43) time on the crease.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq walked back to the dugout as he was caught in the deep by Mahmudullah on the bowl of Shane Watson. On a strike rate of 88, Misbah scored 22 runs.

Gladiators are now at second position on the points table, winning two and losing one match. They lost their first game to Karachi Kings by 19 runs but then proceeded to outclass Lahore Qalandars by 9 wickets to regain momentum.

United are now at number five on the points table, losing two of their three matches so far. They collapsed against Peshawar Zalmi, losing the match by 34 runs, but rallied to defeat Multan Sultans by 5 wickets in their next game.

Quetta Gladiators play their next match on Thursday (March 1) at 21:00 against Peshawar Zalmi at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

Islamabad United face Lahore Qalandars at 21:00 on Friday at the same venue. 


Advertisement

More From PSL

Sarfraz, Imran Tahir sing Bollywood hits in Dubai

Sarfraz, Imran Tahir sing Bollywood hits in Dubai
Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight

Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight

Pietersen backs Sarfraz as Pakistan captain for WC 2019

Pietersen backs Sarfraz as Pakistan captain for WC 2019
Severity of Rumman's injury to be known after MRI, says Jones

Severity of Rumman's injury to be known after MRI, says Jones
Every game important from now on, says Zalmi's Tamim Iqbal

Every game important from now on, says Zalmi's Tamim Iqbal
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 3 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 3 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018