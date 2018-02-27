Geo.tv

Time Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Viv Richards says playing away from Pakistan ‘a bit disappointing’

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators’ mentor and batting legend Sir Vivian Richards is looking forward to the day when Pakistan can host all the matches of the PSL.

Speaking to Geo.tv here on Tuesday, the West Indian icon expressed hope that the fans would soon be able to see their favourite stars in action on their home soil.

Sir Viv Richards

“Playing away from home is a bit disappointing. If more matches can be played in Pakistan, that would be a plus. Even though there are many Pakistani fans here [in UAE], it’s not the same. If everyone gets on board, we can take PSL to Pakistan.”

Richards lauded the standard of the PSL, calling it a “high prestige” tournament.

“A lot of great players have graced this league. The Quetta Gladiators [management] make me feel at home here. Everyone is like a family,” he said.

The former cricketer said he believes his team has enough good players to win the tournament, and heaped praise on the captain.

“Sarfraz Ahmed is a magnificent person, who wants to do well every time. He thinks out of the box, he’s very smart. A true gladiator.”

Quetta Gladiators play Islamabad United in Sharjah on Wednesday.

