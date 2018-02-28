The coolest (and bizarre) celebrations you can only see in PSL

Incredible catches, low-scoring thrillers, swashbuckling batting and amusing celebrations - the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season has it all.



While the high standard of cricket being played in the tournament has us glued to our TV sets, the PSL has also given us many reasons to laugh out loud (and make memes, of course).

From Imad Wasim’s 'Ronaldo' imitation to Imran Tahir's accelerated running, the camera caught many such hilarious moments which we decided to put together here:

Pollard's imaginary notebook

There's never a dull moment on the field when you have West Indian cricketers around (who can forget the Gangnam Style performances?).

Kieron Pollard, who is representing Multan Sultans in PSL 3, decided to celebrate in a unique style when he bagged the wicket of Umar Akmal. He flopped down on the ground, took out his (imaginary!) notebook, and appeared busy in writing down something.

Yasir Shah's dhamaal

Yasir Shah has decided to go full 'Qalandar' this season. When he takes a wicket, he performs a dhamaal - a Sufi spiritual dance, and fans are loving it!

Imad Wasim's Ronaldo-styled celebration

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim seems intent on showing off his best Cristiano Ronaldo impression after taking wickets. He does it alright, no technical mistakes there. But... c'mon Imad, have you checked your social media?

Imad Wasim doing his Ronaldo impression

If you want to watch it in detail:

Wahab Riaz's horse-shoe mustache

Wahab Riaz instantly attracted the limelight (and memes) for his horse-shoe mustache, clearly inspired by former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson.

The Peshawar Zalmi speedster seems to be enjoying his new look as much as the fans, especially when he tweaks his mustache after getting a wicket.

Irfan Jr's wrestling gimmick

Karachi Kings bowler Mohammad Irfan Jr has introduced a desi style of celebrating his wickets: he thumps his leg like a wrestler does after knocking down his opponent.

Imran Tahir's running

South Africa's spin wizard Imran Tahir fascinates everyone when he gets someone out. He runs like a racer. Without any brakes. He runs and runs, until his teammates gather around him or he nears the boundary, then he has to stop.

The spinner, playing for Multan Sultans in his first ever PSL appearance, is truly entertaining his fans with his style.

Even the ICC got curious and recorded his running speed once.

Some memes show him running faster than Usain Bolt.

Sammy's sword

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy has adopted a warrior style this season, and it's super cool. Last PSL, he used to click an imaginary selfie, but this time it's serious business. He smashes a boundary, then wipes his bat clean on his sleeves as if it were a sword.

Asghar's dance

Mohammad Asghar performed an elegant dance after taking a wicket, and we are loving it.

'Boom Boom' Afridi

And then there's none other than Shahid Afridi, whose style never gets old.

The all-rounder, who represented Peshawar Zalmi in last two editions but is playing for Karachi Kings this year, pulled off an incredible catch at the boundary and, you guessed it, he celebrated it in his trademark style.

There is almost a month more left of the PSL action, and we can't wait to see more such entertaining styles.