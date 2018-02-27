Jofra Archer all praise for Sarfraz's captaincy

DUBAI: English cricketer Jofra Archer, playing for Quetta Gladiators, on Tuesday praised the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed and said, "he's very calm under pressure".



"He is very calm under pressure and encourages youngsters," said Archer.

Archer said his experience of playing in the Pakistan Super League has been "very good" and added that it is different to what he has experienced in Big Bash.

"It is [PSL] very competitive. You have to put a lot more effort when bowling and there are no easy teams," said the Barbadian born English cricketer.

Archer was also all praise for the young Pakistani cricketers in the Gladiator outfit.

The English cricketer, adding that he will play two more games with the team, expressed hope of winning the matches as "it will give them a good platform for reaching the finals".











