Shane Watson says PSL 'incredible opportunity' for up-and-coming Pak cricketers

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shane Watson says PSL 'incredible opportunity' for up-and-coming Pak cricketers

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

DUBAI: Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said Tuesday the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is an incredible opportunity for the country's young cricket talent to bump up their game by playing against and sharing the dressing room with top-calibre players.

Having moved from Islamabad United to Quetta Gladiators for the PSL's third season, the famed cricketer told Geo.tv in an exclusive interview that the series is "as good as any other league being played in around the world".

He noted “the quality and the calibre of overseas players that are available here but also the local Pakistani players".

“There are not so many weaknesses in any team. Be it the fast bowlers, there’s a lot of fast bowlers in Pakistan and quality spinners and powerful batsmen.

"It’s tough cricket, which is a good thing for the players playing and also for the viewers back home, watching in Pakistan,” the 36-year-old said while talking about the standard of the PSL.

When asked about the difference between his previous and current PSL franchises, he said: "All franchises are gonna be different, [but] it’s quite fun to be part of Quetta. It’s a really good franchise … lot of really good people here in Quetta.

"Obviously, I had a lot of fun in Islamabad, but it’s another change and I'm really excited to be part of it."

The Australian all-rounder added that he is enjoying his time with Gladiators and plans to help them achieve victory this time around.

“That’s the plan; we start every tournament to win the tournament,” he said, expressing his hopes for a good result for the Gladiators this season.

The competition in the PSL is very tough and it’s a great experience for young Pakistan cricketers, added the veteran sportsman, who has played 59 Test matches, 190 one-day internationals (ODIs), and 58 twenty20 internationals (T20Is).

“It is an incredible opportunity for young cricketers to play these franchises, especially for the local Pakistani players to play in a top-class tournament," he said.

“I am still undecided. It is not just my decision, it is my family’s decision; my wife and my mom and dad,” he said of his views on visiting Pakistan if Quetta qualifies for the playoffs and beyond.

Watson said the steps being taken to bring cricket back to the home ground are good for the nation's cricket-loving public.

“There is no doubt that Pakistani people [have been] starved for international cricket in their homeland for a long time, which is difficult because they love cricket as much as we do in Australia.

However, "in the end, we have to make sure that everyone is safe as possible as well. It is a sad state of affairs for the local Pakistani fans but I am sure, at some stage, there will be lot more cricket to come their way,” he noted.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 2 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

