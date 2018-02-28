Geo.tv

Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Peshawar Zalmi's Dawson 'prepared' to travel to Pakistan if team keeps winning

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

Liam Dawson 

DUBAI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) — the country's largest and most talked-about cricket offering — is getting bigger and better, not only helping the local talent but providing an opportunity for foreign players to learn about Asian conditions.

England’s Liam Dawson feels that the PSL is an amazing chance for him, as an Englishman, to know about the subcontinent's conditions and also learn from Pakistani legends such as Younis Khan.

“It is definitely helpful for young cricketers [and] even for the overseas players," he said.

Referring to his chat with Younis Khan, whom he referred to as the "legend of Pakistan cricket", Dawson, 27, said: "It is amazing to speak to him about the batting side of things".

These tournaments are always a learning experience for every player, he added.

When “so many international cricketers are part of it [as well as] international coaches who have played international cricket", learning at least a thing or two is normal.

"And that’s obviously good not only for the PSL but also good for cricketers in England as well."

In light of the amalgamation of two very different cultures that, interestingly, have a shared history, he said: “It is always a challenge coming to subcontinent or coming to Asia as an English player."

Playing more tournaments such as the PSL "only makes you better as a cricketer and you obviously learn a lot as well”, said Dawson, who has played six Twenty20 internationals (T20Is), three Test matches, and one one-day international (ODI).

In response to a question, the cricketer expressed his keenness to visit Pakistan if Peshawar Zalmi, the team he is playing with, makes it to the eliminators or the series' final.

"It is fine," he said, adding that he has had “some chats with the rest of the guys […] If we get to the final … if we get to eliminators then I will be prepared to go,” he said.

Dawson hailed the young talent of Pakistan for participating in the tournament and specifically mentioned Ibtisam Sheikh, his teammate, for an impressive performance in the PSL that surprised everyone.

Ibtisam is "a young lad and he has got a lot of time on his side. He has bowled very well in games he played so far [and] he’s very talented cricketer.

From the scorching Hyderabad heat to PSL: The tale of Ibtisam Sheikh

The inspiring story behind the rise of Peshawar Zalmi's teenage spinner

"There are a lot of good players in this tournament. It’s a good competition for the young players to come and perform at the big stage,” he noted.

Dawson, who played the only ODI of his career against Pakistan in 2016, said it was great to be part of Peshawar Zalmi and being involved in the nation's top competition.

“It is good to be part of Zalmi family. The coaching staff and captain have made it clear that we want to be as tight a group as we can in this competition and, obviously, it is great to be involved in such a big competition.

"I haven’t played yet but I am looking forward to playing if I get a chance in this competition,” he said.



PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 2 2
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 2 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

