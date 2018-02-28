Sangakkara, other foreign players of Multan Sultans ready to travel to Pakistan

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Sangakkara, other foreign players of Multan Sultans ready to travel to Pakistan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

DUBAI: Multan Sultans, the debutant franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has confirmed its star batsman Kumar Sangakkara is “ready and excited” to travel to Pakistan for the later matches of the tournament.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to host two eliminator matches of the PSL, while Karachi’s National Stadium will witness the final on March 25.

Speaking to media in Dubai, Multan Sultans President Asher Schon said Sri Lankan veteran batsman Kumar Sangakkara, as well as other overseas players in the team, are ready to travel to Pakistan.

“Yes, Kumar Sangakkara has agreed [to come to Pakistan] and he’s very excited about it, he has a lot of history in Pakistan,” said Schon, adding that other foreign players in his team would be travelling to Pakistan as well.

The franchise president said it was good to see the big stars stepping up with their game.

“Our big players have stepped up.. [look at] Kumar Sangakkara, Shoaib Malik. We have the strongest bowling lineup [in PSL].”

He also lauded the professionalism of head coach Tom Moody and director Wasim Akram, who “must be given credit for the team’s performance.”

Schon also shared his franchise’s plans to collaborate with Lahore Qalandars for players’ grass roots development.

Peshawar Zalmi's Dawson 'prepared' to travel to Pakistan if team keeps winning

'If we get to the final … if we get to eliminators then I will be prepared to go,' he said

“We want to work closely with Lahore Qalandars for the players development program,” he said, while appreciating the efforts of the Qalandars management in developing grass roots cricket talent across the province.

He shared that the Multan Sultans would be launching their own such program to develop cricket talent in the country, from April this year. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 3 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 3 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

