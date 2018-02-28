Kyle Abbott slated to replace Lynn in Lahore Qalandars squad

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Kyle Abbott slated to replace Lynn in Lahore Qalandars squad

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

Kyle Abbott/File photo 

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars have decided to name South African pacer Kyle Abbott as a replacement for the injured Chris Lynn, sources privy to the matter revealed on Wednesday.

Lynn was earlier ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition, after the explosive opener dislocated his shoulder during fielding in Australia’s T20 tri-series final victory against New Zealand a day before the PSL kicked off in Dubai.

Abbott has represented South Africa in 11 Tests, 28 ODIs and 21 T20 internationals.

The decision behind Abbott’s selection appears to have been taken in view of Mustafizur Rahman’s upcoming absence from the tournament. The Bangladeshi pacer is slated to leave Qalandars squad to join his national team in the coming weeks.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 3 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 3 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

