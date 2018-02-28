Every game important from now on, says Zalmi's Tamim Iqbal

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi’s Bangladeshi cricketer Tamim Iqbal has said that he is looking forward to his team’s important game against Quetta Gladiators in the third edition of Pakistan Super League in Sharjah on Thursday.



Talking after the team’s practice session, Iqbal – 28 – said that it is important for his team to get the momentum at the right time in the tournament and then carry it forward to rest of the games in the prestigious league.

“Every game is important from now onwards, we are playing a very good team which is Quetta. The main thing that I see is to get the momentum at the right time,” he said.

“This is the right time we start winning games and get the momentum and carry it forward. So, every game from now is very important,” the Bangladeshi batsman added.

Peshawar Zalmi has won only one match in the tournament so far, it has played three and were beaten in two of them.

The defending champions of PSL, Peshawar Zalmi, had earlier practiced for more than three hours at Dubai’s ICC cricket academy in an attempt to prepare themselves for the important encounter.