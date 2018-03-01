Severity of Rumman's injury to be known after MRI, says Jones

SHARJAH: Islamabad United Coach Dean Jones said on Wednesday that the severity of fast bowler Rumman Raees’ knee-injury will be known after the MRI scan result.

Raees was taken off the ground in the match against Quetta Gladiators when his right-leg knee stuck on the ground while saving a boundary. The fast bowler was taken out on a stretcher.

Responding to a question, a visibly perturbed, Jones said: “We are hopeful that the initial tests are good. I had a knee reconstruction, I know what it is like,” adding, “The kid is a fantastic kid. I hope he will be alright.”

The United’s coach said that he ran across at the field to see Raees as he remembers ‘Simon Jones situation that happened at the Gabba’.

“The MRI is very important because once the guy knows that you haven’t torn the ACL then psychologically all of a sudden you fasten up. The great thing about MRI is that you find out pretty well straight away. So we will find out later on tonight,” he said.

