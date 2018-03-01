Pietersen backs Sarfraz as Pakistan captain for WC 2019

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

21:00

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Thursday Mar 01 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pietersen backs Sarfraz as Pakistan captain for WC 2019

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Mar 01, 2018

SHARJAH: Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has put his weight behind Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, urging the Pakistan Cricket Board to announce that he will lead the side in the upcoming World Cup in 2019. 

Speaking at a press conference in Sharjah after Gladiators beat Islamabad United by six wickets, Pietersen said Pakistan was lucky to have Sarfraz as captain. 

Responding to a question of how he rates Sarfraz as skipper, the middle-order batsman said: “All the players like him, he has got a very good cricket brain."

"The World Cup is only 12 months away so I think that it will be a very clever decision for the Pakistani board to say to Sarfraz that you are leading our team to the World Cup,” he said.

”If you replace your captain after a captain does as well as Sarfraz does, the new person that comes in thinks that he can be replaced too before the next world cup. From my experience, you back your captain...because if you back your captain your players feel safe too.”

‘Wont be coming to Pakistan’

The top-order batsman announced that he would not be coming to Pakistan to play the rest of the PSL matches if Gladiators qualify for the semi-final and final stage of the tournament.

Speaking about the atmosphere in the Gladiators camp, Pieterson said Sarfraz and the team management have made the Gladiators franchise 'a family team'. 

"It’s a wonderful family, the owners are incredibly humble, they are not super emotional like a lot of other owners. They don’t go dancing in the crowd, but they give us full support and we know that they back us."

"I am committed to Quetta because I signed a contract and when I sign a contract I fulfil my obligations of performing to the best of my abilities and that’s the bottom line. I am here to score runs and the team have been absolutely magnificent for three seasons." 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 3 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 3 2
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 3 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

