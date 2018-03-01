Sarfraz, Imran Tahir sing Bollywood hits in Dubai

Sarfraz Ahmed cuts a cake in celebration of Pakistan's Champions Trophy victory. Photo: Gulf News

In the middle of all the cricket action, players decided to take a little break during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai and showed off their hidden singing talent.

Earlier this week, Anis Sajan, managing director of Danube, hosted a party to honour PSL cricketers at his villa in Emirates Hills, Gulf News reported. During a karaoke session at the dinner, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Imran Tahir and others stunned all by singing popular Bollywood songs.

Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz sang Mohammad Rafi’s famous number ‘Kya Huwa Tera Vada’, earning a standing ovation as the audience lauded his melodious singing.

Cricketers pose with Anis Sajan in Dubai. Photo: Gulf News

Top order batsman Asad Shafiq sang Atif Aslam’s ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’ while South African leg spinner Imran Tahir surprised everyone by singing ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’ from Dabang.

Mohammed Nawaz, who bowled the most economical spell in PSL history for Quetta Gladiators on Saturday, signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans. Fast bowlers Sohail Tanvir and Wahab Riaz, who is sporting a new look in this PSL with his horse-shoe mustache, were also present, along with Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Anwar Ali and Umar Amin.

Sarfraz Ahmed with his son. Photo: Gulf News

As the Pakistan cricketers had not visited UAE since they won the Champions Trophy, Sajan organised a cake-cutting ceremony and made the winning captain Sarfraz cut the cake.