Why are Lahore Qalandars not clicking?

Bottom of the table in last two editions, and on a losing streak again this time: what's really wrong with Lahore Qalandars?

LAHORE: The PSL action is back, with the adrenaline and cricket fever at an all-time high. The only doom and gloom that exists is in the Lahore Qalandars camp, where victory continues to be as elusive as ever.

After the team finished at bottom of the table in both the previous editions of the Pakistan Super League, one would have hoped for some turnaround this season. But with three losses in their three matches so far, the Qalandars’ nightmare continues.

Why are they not clicking (yet again)? Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brand ambassador and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and former Test cricketer Sikander Bakht discussed the reasons behind the franchise’s dismal PSL performance on Geo News programme ‘Aapas Ki Baat’ on Wednesday.

Akhtar, who is also Lahore Qalandars’ brand ambassador for this season, pinpointed poor drafting and selection as the major culprit behind the team’s losses.

“Teams are made in auctions, and in auctions, you need to get stable, mature players [along with power hitters]. You need players who can construct the innings, who can last 20 overs.

“But Lahore Qalandars have five batsmen who are all the same type. They are all hitters. There is no one to construct the innings.”

Drawing attention to Umar Akmal’s disappointing batting, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ criticised the batsman’s lack of mental presence and focus.

“What has [Umar Akmal] been doing?! If you are not improving for the past 10 years, then there’s a problem in your mindset, your mental focus.”

Umar Akmal's bizarre dismissal against Karachi Kings

Akhtar also expressed dissatisfaction at Brendon McCullum’s captaincy, saying that it was unwise to bring a spinner to face Shoaib Malik at the crease, instead of a fast bowler.

According to Sikander Bakht, there are warning signs in the coaching setup as well.

“I am beginning to have doubts on Aqib Javed’s coaching. He was involved in drafting and selection of players. How come the mistakes were repeated? Do players not listen to him? Has he not told Shaheen Shah Afridi how to bowl in the death overs?”

The former Test cricketer also voiced his reservations at the team management, and said he believes the captain of the team should be present during the drafting and training.

“How else would the captain know who the players are, their playing [styles]?”

Shoaib Akhtar also shared his concerns over the impact of the team’s poor performance on the franchise brand.

“Lahore Qalandars is a big brand. If we don’t win, the branding will be [adversely] affected. They have [big] trial programs, they need to get some wins.”

Lahore Qalandars lost to Multan Sultans by 43 runs, to Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets, and to Karachi Kings by 27 runs. They face Islamabad United in their next challenge on March 2, Friday.