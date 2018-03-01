Why are Lahore Qalandars not clicking?

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Thursday Mar 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Why are Lahore Qalandars not clicking?

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Mar 01, 2018

Bottom of the table in last two editions, and on a losing streak again this time: what's really wrong with Lahore Qalandars?

LAHORE: The PSL action is back, with the adrenaline and cricket fever at an all-time high. The only doom and gloom that exists is in the Lahore Qalandars camp, where victory continues to be as elusive as ever.

After the team finished at bottom of the table in both the previous editions of the Pakistan Super League, one would have hoped for some turnaround this season. But with three losses in their three matches so far, the Qalandars’ nightmare continues.

Why are they not clicking (yet again)? Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brand ambassador and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and former Test cricketer Sikander Bakht discussed the reasons behind the franchise’s dismal PSL performance on Geo News programme Aapas Ki Baaton Wednesday.

Akhtar, who is also Lahore Qalandars’ brand ambassador for this season, pinpointed poor drafting and selection as the major culprit behind the team’s losses.

“Teams are made in auctions, and in auctions, you need to get stable, mature players [along with power hitters]. You need players who can construct the innings, who can last 20 overs.

“But Lahore Qalandars have five batsmen who are all the same type. They are all hitters. There is no one to construct the innings.”

Drawing attention to Umar Akmal’s disappointing batting, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ criticised the batsman’s lack of mental presence and focus.

“What has [Umar Akmal] been doing?! If you are not improving for the past 10 years, then there’s a problem in your mindset, your mental focus.”

Umar Akmal's bizarre dismissal against Karachi Kings 

Akhtar also expressed dissatisfaction at Brendon McCullum’s captaincy, saying that it was unwise to bring a spinner to face Shoaib Malik at the crease, instead of a fast bowler.

According to Sikander Bakht, there are warning signs in the coaching setup as well.

“I am beginning to have doubts on Aqib Javed’s coaching. He was involved in drafting and selection of players. How come the mistakes were repeated? Do players not listen to him? Has he not told Shaheen Shah Afridi how to bowl in the death overs?”

The former Test cricketer also voiced his reservations at the team management, and said he believes the captain of the team should be present during the drafting and training.

“How else would the captain know who the players are, their playing [styles]?”

Shoaib Akhtar also shared his concerns over the impact of the team’s poor performance on the franchise brand.

“Lahore Qalandars is a big brand. If we don’t win, the branding will be [adversely] affected. They have [big] trial programs, they need to get some wins.”

Lahore Qalandars lost to Multan Sultans by 43 runs, to Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets, and to Karachi Kings by 27 runs. They face Islamabad United in their next challenge on March 2, Friday.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 4 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 4 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 3 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

