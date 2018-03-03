United clinch victory over Qalandars in nail-biting super over

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Web Desk

United clinch victory over Qalandars in nail-biting super over

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Mar 03, 2018

SHARJAH: Islamabad United won a nail-biting thriller against Brendon McCullum-led Lahore Qalandars in a super over at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight. 

United won the game by chasing 16 runs in the first-ever super over bowled in the history of Pakistan Super League.  

A six by debutant Salman Irshad of Qalandars on the third ball of the 19th over levelled the 121-run score of United.

However, in a dramatic turn of event, fast bowler Muhammad Sami took his wicket on the very next ball by bowling a short-pitched bouncer; leaving the match drawn.  

  • SUPER OVER -  QALANDARS ON STRIKE

0.1 - Brendon McCullum scored a FOUR off Mohammad Sami

0.2 - Sami dismissed McCullum, CAUGHT deep backward square leg

0.3 - Umar Akmal missed the ball

0.4 - Akmal hits a SIX 

0.5 - Akmal took a run on a yorker

0.6 - Fakhar Zaman took TWO runs

  • SUPER OVER - UNITED ON STRIKE

0.1 - Andre Russel took a run, pulled over midwicket to the man at the corner 

0.2 - Asif Ali hits a SIX, as McCullum dropped catch at long on

0.3 - Mustafizur Rehman bowled a dot ball, short and wide outside off

0.4 -  One run off a bye, bottom edged to the keeper. Ramdin misfielded

0.5 - WIDE

0.6 - Russel scored a FOUR, pulled a top-edged boundary

0.7 - Russel hits SIX on a back of a length delivery

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Second Innings

Earlier, Sohail Khan bagged two wickets, while debutant Salman Irshad, Mustafizur Rahman and Fakhar Zaman picked one wicket each. JP Duminy scored 34 off 35 balls, while Hussain Talat remained unbeaten on 33 runs for the Misbah-led Islamabad United.

United's spinner Samit Patel gave the men in red much-needed breakthrough in the low-scoring match by dismissing Qalandars' openers, Umar Akmal and Fakhar Zaman, in successive deliveries of his first over. 

Debutant Agha Salman played an impressive of 48 off 35 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes, before throwing his wicket on a short-ball of Sami.

The senior fast bowler also took the wicket of Dinesh Ramdin on the 13th over of the game.

Fahim Ashraf on the last ball of the 15th over dismissed Sohail Akhtar. The next to depart were Sunil Narine, Sohail Akhtar and Yasir Shah in the 16th and 17th over of the game.

In the final stage of the game, skipper McCullum was dismissed on a run-out.

First Innings

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field in their match against Islamabad United at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

Opening bowler Fakhar Zaman dismissed United's opener Luke Ronchi on the second ball of his over. A masterstroke decision by skipper Brendon McCullum gave the men in green a timely wicket.

Sohail Khan took the wicket of another opener Sahibzada Farhan on the last ball of his second over. Sunil Narine took his catch on the long-on. Farhan managed to score only six off 16 deliveries.

Debutant Salman Irshad took the prize wicket of skipper Misbah ul Haq. 

Yasir Shah opened his wicket-tally after Samit Patel falls for nine runs on a googly outside off at the 11th over of the match. In his very next over, Shah dismissed Asif Ali and JP Duminy on a bold and an lbw respectively.

Sohail Khan bagged two wickets, while debutant Salman Irshad, Mustafizur Rahman and Fakhar Zaman picked one wicket each. United's JP Duminy scored 34 off 35 balls, while Hussain Talat remained unbeaten on 33 runs.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 4 7
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 4 5
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 4 4
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 4 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 4 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 4 0

