United clinch victory over Qalandars in nail-biting super over

SHARJAH: Islamabad United won a nail-biting thriller against Brendon McCullum-led Lahore Qalandars in a super over at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.



United won the game by chasing 16 runs in the first-ever super over bowled in the history of Pakistan Super League.

A six by debutant Salman Irshad of Qalandars on the third ball of the 19th over levelled the 121-run score of United.

However, in a dramatic turn of event, fast bowler Muhammad Sami took his wicket on the very next ball by bowling a short-pitched bouncer; leaving the match drawn.

SUPER OVER - QALANDARS ON STRIKE

0.1 - Brendon McCullum scored a FOUR off Mohammad Sami

0.2 - Sami dismissed McCullum, CAUGHT deep backward square leg

0.3 - Umar Akmal missed the ball

0.4 - Akmal hits a SIX

0.5 - Akmal took a run on a yorker

0.6 - Fakhar Zaman took TWO runs

SUPER OVER - UNITED ON STRIKE

0.1 - Andre Russel took a run, pulled over midwicket to the man at the corner

0.2 - Asif Ali hits a SIX, as McCullum dropped catch at long on

0.3 - Mustafizur Rehman bowled a dot ball, short and wide outside off



0.4 - One run off a bye, bottom edged to the keeper. Ramdin misfielded

0.5 - WIDE

0.6 - Russel scored a FOUR, pulled a top-edged boundary

0.7 - Russel hits SIX on a back of a length delivery



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Second Innings

Earlier, Sohail Khan bagged two wickets, while debutant Salman Irshad, Mustafizur Rahman and Fakhar Zaman picked one wicket each. JP Duminy scored 34 off 35 balls, while Hussain Talat remained unbeaten on 33 runs for the Misbah-led Islamabad United.

United's spinner Samit Patel gave the men in red much-needed breakthrough in the low-scoring match by dismissing Qalandars' openers, Umar Akmal and Fakhar Zaman, in successive deliveries of his first over.

Debutant Agha Salman played an impressive of 48 off 35 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes, before throwing his wicket on a short-ball of Sami.

The senior fast bowler also took the wicket of Dinesh Ramdin on the 13th over of the game.

Fahim Ashraf on the last ball of the 15th over dismissed Sohail Akhtar. The next to depart were Sunil Narine, Sohail Akhtar and Yasir Shah in the 16th and 17th over of the game.

In the final stage of the game, skipper McCullum was dismissed on a run-out.

First Innings

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field in their match against Islamabad United at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

Opening bowler Fakhar Zaman dismissed United's opener Luke Ronchi on the second ball of his over. A masterstroke decision by skipper Brendon McCullum gave the men in green a timely wicket.

Sohail Khan took the wicket of another opener Sahibzada Farhan on the last ball of his second over. Sunil Narine took his catch on the long-on. Farhan managed to score only six off 16 deliveries.

Debutant Salman Irshad took the prize wicket of skipper Misbah ul Haq.

Yasir Shah opened his wicket-tally after Samit Patel falls for nine runs on a googly outside off at the 11th over of the match. In his very next over, Shah dismissed Asif Ali and JP Duminy on a bold and an lbw respectively.

