Chinese cricketers join Peshawar Zalmi camp in Dubai

Cricketers Jian Li and Yufie Zhang will train with Zalmi squad on special invitation of Javed Afridi

DUBAI: Two Chinese cricketers arrived here today to join the Peshawar Zalmi camp for the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on a special invitation by the franchise.

The cricketers, Jian Li and Yufie Zhang, will train with the Peshawar Zalmi squad as special guests of Chairman Javed Afridi.

Former Test captain and Peshawar Zalmi mentor Younis Khan presented team shirts to the two guest cricketers, who were earlier given a warm welcome by the rest of the squad.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, the cricketers said Younis Khan is their idol and receiving the kit from him is an unforgettable experience for them.

The initiative has been taken in an effort to promote cricket in China, after the China Zalmi team won the Global Zalmi League last month organised by the franchise – a fan-based league of cricket enthusiasts with representative Zalmi clubs in over 16 countries around the world.