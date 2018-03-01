Afridi strikes down prospects of rejoining national squad

SHARJAH: Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi struck down the possibility of rejoining the national team in near future.



Speaking to Geo.tv, the former T20I captain said that he has played for the national team to the best of his abilities and the cricket he is playing now is only for his fans and his charity organization.

Afridi commended the captaincy of Karachi Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim, by saying that he consults with the team whenever he faces any challenge during the game.

“He doesn’t take all decisions by himself, he listens, he is taking everyone along, there were two-three times when the pressure was on him but he remained relaxed,” the all-rounder said.

Afridi appealed to cricket fans living in the United Arab Emirates to enjoy Pakistan Super League by visiting stadiums.

“I believe the first two seasons were very good, in this season so far fan turn out is a bit low,” he said. "There should have been more marketing for PSL to get more crowd in the ground. I request fans to come to the stadium and enjoy cricket.”

Afridi expressed his hope that the crowd will come in a throng from the matches being played at Sharjah till the final.

Interestingly, while responding to a question, Afridi shared his observation that he has not yet seen any special talent from the young, emerging players in this edition of the PSL.

“One of the main reason behind PSL is to bring out new talent. Boys who don’t get the opportunity to showcase their potential in the domestic setup join franchises to show their talent, but I have not seen any special talent up till now.”

Afridi expressed his hope that three, four youngsters playing in the PSL join the national team like Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman.

Karachi Kings will be playing their next match against Multan Sultans on Friday.