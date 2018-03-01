Afridi celebrates birthday with Karachi Kings in Sharjah

SHARJAH: Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi celebrated his 38th birthday with his Karachi Kings teammates in Sharjah on Thursday.



Away from hometown, Shahid Afridi is busy playing for Karachi Kings in the third edition of Pakistan Super League.

On Thursday, he turned 38.

But the birthday wasn’t different from any other day for him. He was on the field, training with fellow players to make his team victorious in the tournament.

However, after the training, he enjoyed a small birthday party with his Kings’ teammates in Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

His teammates brought the cake for him and sang birthday songs for “lala”.

After the party, Afridi told Geo.tv that he’s thankful to all the fans and supporters who have been sending messages to him through various forums since morning.