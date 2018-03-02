Knew I would finish the match with three hits, says Sammy

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi Skipper Darren Sammy said on Friday that he had complete belief in himself before coming to the crease against Quetta Gladiators that he could finish the match with his three shots.



Skipper Sammy's heroic cameo steered Peshawar Zalmi to the victory stand against Quetta Gladiators in the mid-table clash held at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The injured Windies all-rounder scored 16 off four balls, including two sixes and one boundary – chasing the required ten runs in the last over of the game.

Speaking after the match, Sammy said that the coach at the dugout also told him that he has to just hit three sixes.

“I have been in such situation before and was telling myself that I just have to execute three hits,” he said, “I can't say anything about my injury right now but I am happy to win the match for my team.”