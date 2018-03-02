‘Sarfraz must stay as captain’: Chief Selector Inzimam ul Haq

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Friday Mar 02 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

‘Sarfraz must stay as captain’: Chief Selector Inzimam ul Haq

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Mar 02, 2018

Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq has backed Champions Trophy winner Sarfraz Ahmed as Pakistan’s captain till World Cup 2019 here on March 2, 2018. Video: Geo News

SHARJAH: Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq has backed Champions Trophy winner Sarfraz Ahmed as Pakistan’s captain till World Cup 2019.

Talking to media in Sharjah, Inzamam said that the way Sarfaraz has led Pakistan team in last one year has been remarkable and there should be no doubt that he should remain Pakistan’s captain till next world cup.

“Captain is the one responsible for playing team in the middle, he’s the leader. It is necessary that we know who is going to lead Pakistan in the world cup,” he said

“The way Sarfaraz has led Pakistan in last one year has left no doubt that he should be retained as captain. He is and he must stay as captain,” he added

He further said that the selection committee will move towards the preparation of World Cup 2019 with a pool of 20 players so that team can get ample time to gel together for cricket’s biggest extravaganza.

“I strongly believe that the players who we have for world cup should be playing together till the mega event for next one year so that a combination can be made for them and they can gain the confidence,” said Inzamam

“I am also seeking doctors’ report on players’ injury and fitness, the selection is open to everyone. If there is any performer in first class and domestic, he can also come in contention for World Cup. We have to focus on a group with whom we can move forward,”

Inzamam, while adding that he can’t give a deadline to name 20 for the world cup contention, but ideally a group should be known at least 12 months before the world cup.

Replying to a question, the former master batsman said that the third edition of Pakistan Super League has already brought some players into the limelight and they’re surely in the sight of the selection committee.

“Hussain Talat of Islamabad United has been very good. Spinner Ibtisam Sheikh has impressed me a lot as well. Rahat Ali has bowled well in the tournament to change the usual perception about him,” Inzamam said.

“Although the tournament is in initial stages, there are talented players spotted during the tournament who can be considered for Pakistan team,” the chief selector said.

He also weighted his support behind senior players saying that Hafeez or Malik may he not been able to perform well in New Zealand but they have remained effective in past and they can’t be degraded.

Advertisement

More From PSL

‘Two, three poor deliveries’ cost us the game: Sarfraz

‘Two, three poor deliveries’ cost us the game: Sarfraz
KP appreciates ‘international standard’ bowling in PSL

KP appreciates ‘international standard’ bowling in PSL
Knew I would finish the match with three hits, says Sammy

Knew I would finish the match with three hits, says Sammy
Injured Sammy steers Zalmi home in dramatic chase

Injured Sammy steers Zalmi home in dramatic chase
Afridi celebrates birthday with Karachi Kings in Sharjah

Afridi celebrates birthday with Karachi Kings in Sharjah
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 4 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 4 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 3 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018