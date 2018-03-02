KP appreciates ‘international standard’ bowling in PSL

Quetta Gladiators top-order batsman Kevin Pieterson appreciated the ‘international standard’ bowling in the ongoing Pakistan Super League here on March 2, 2018. Video: Geo News

SHARJAH: Quetta Gladiators top-order batsman Kevin Pieterson appreciated the ‘international standard’ bowling in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.



Speaking to Geo.tv, the former England batsman said that the bowling has been exceptionally good as the batsmen have to play their best game in the tournament, adding that every franchise in PSL has good fast bowlers and spinners in their squad qualify international standards.

However, he added that there is a room for improvement for batting standard in the tournament and perhaps its because the wickets are not as good as they could be.

KP expressed his satisfaction on the fielding standard in the tournament, adding that the PSL is working well for the Pakistani cricket.

The batsman called the Quetta Gladiators squad as a ‘family team’.

Separately, Pieterson in a press conference on Wednesday backed Sarfraz Ahmed as Pakistan captain for World Cup 2019.

Responding to a question of how he rates Sarfraz as skipper, the middle-order batsman said: “All the players like him, he has got a very good cricket brain."

"The World Cup is only 12 months away so I think that it will be a very clever decision for the Pakistani board to say to Sarfraz that you are leading our team to the World Cup,” he said.

”If you replace your captain after a captain does as well as Sarfraz does, the new person that comes in thinks that he can be replaced too before the next world cup. From my experience, you back your captain...because if you back your captain your players feel safe too.”