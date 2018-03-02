‘Two, three poor deliveries’ cost us the game: Sarfraz

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Friday Mar 02 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

‘Two, three poor deliveries’ cost us the game: Sarfraz

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Mar 02, 2018

Quetta Gladiators' skipper Sarfraz Ahmed spoke to the media about the team's loss against Peshawar Zalmi here on March 2, 2018. Video: Geo News

SHARJAH: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmed blamed a few 'bad balls' in the last stage of the match for the loss against Peshawar Zalmi.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the skipper said that though the result has been disappointing but credited the team for staging a fight back in the match.

“We almost had completely lost the match but the way our fast bowlers; John Hastings and Shane Watson made the comeback was very commendable,” he said.

Responding to a question on why he chose fast bowler Anwar Ali over spinner Muhammad Nawaz in the final over the game, he said: “If the fast bowler had bowled in the right area we could have returned in the match. We made a comeback due to fast bowlers so we took a chance.”

“You never know if the spinner had been there. Anything could have happened.”

Sarfarz appreciated the quality of bowling being bowled in the ongoing tournament, saying that the batsmen are not chances to play in the tournament

“Batsmen are not getting chances to play effortlessly,” he added.

The skipper said that as the team has won and lost two games each, it will sit together to decide its best playing 11 for the upcoming matches.

“Batting needs to be worked out. Only Shane Watson has played 50-run inning, the top-order is yet to show a big innings in the tournament,” he said.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 3 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 4 4
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 3 4
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 4 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 3 2
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 3 0

