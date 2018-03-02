‘Two, three poor deliveries’ cost us the game: Sarfraz

Quetta Gladiators' skipper Sarfraz Ahmed spoke to the media about the team's loss against Peshawar Zalmi here on March 2, 2018. Video: Geo News

SHARJAH: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmed blamed a few 'bad balls' in the last stage of the match for the loss against Peshawar Zalmi.



Speaking in the post-match press conference, the skipper said that though the result has been disappointing but credited the team for staging a fight back in the match.

“We almost had completely lost the match but the way our fast bowlers; John Hastings and Shane Watson made the comeback was very commendable,” he said.

Responding to a question on why he chose fast bowler Anwar Ali over spinner Muhammad Nawaz in the final over the game, he said: “If the fast bowler had bowled in the right area we could have returned in the match. We made a comeback due to fast bowlers so we took a chance.”

“You never know if the spinner had been there. Anything could have happened.”

Sarfarz appreciated the quality of bowling being bowled in the ongoing tournament, saying that the batsmen are not chances to play in the tournament

“Batsmen are not getting chances to play effortlessly,” he added.

The skipper said that as the team has won and lost two games each, it will sit together to decide its best playing 11 for the upcoming matches.

“Batting needs to be worked out. Only Shane Watson has played 50-run inning, the top-order is yet to show a big innings in the tournament,” he said.