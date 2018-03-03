Geo.tv

Time Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Tahir hat-trick guides Multan to easy win over Quetta

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Mar 03, 2018

Imran Tahir euphoric after his hat-trick vs Quetta Gladiators

SHARJAH: Imran Tahir stunned Quetta Gladiators with the second hat-trick of this PSL to guide Multan Sultans to a comprehensive 9-wicket win in Sharjah on Saturday. 

Tahir's 3 for 19, along with Player of the Match Sohail Tanvir's 3 for 14, bundled out Quetta for 102, which was easily chased down by Multan in the 17th over.

The South African spin king became the second bowler from Multan to bag this season's second hat-trick and the third in PSL history (Junaid Khan of Multan Sultans had a hat-trick earlier this season).

Speaking after his feat, an exhilarated Tahir dedicated his hat-trick to his wife and son, who he said are in UAE all the way from South Africa to cheer for him.

Multan coast along 

Multan Sultans had a flying start in the chase, losing their first wicket at 66 after Ahmed Shehzad was caught down the ground off Hassan Khan for 27.

Kumar Sangakkara and Sohaib Maqsood chased down the target without any further loss of wickets, remaining not out at 51 and 26, respectively.

Bowling fireworks 

Quetta's batting failed to click after Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Umar Amin, opening the batting with Shane Watson, was dismissed for 8 after Quetta brought back Mahmudullah and included Ramiz Raja Jr in the playing XI, dropping Kevin Pietersen and Asad Shafiq.

Soon after, Junaid Khan blew away Ramiz Jr's stumps, leaving Quetta at 28-2.

Shane Watson was caught in the deep off Junaid Khan's delivery after a bold cameo of 19 runs, as Quetta slumped to 46-3 in the seventh over.

Rilee Rossouw failed to stay at the crease for long, and was stumped off Shoaib Malik's delivery.

Mahmudullah hit some quick runs to break the pressure, but he was caught behind off Mohammad Irfan at 15.

His wicket resulted in a collapse of the rest of the batting order, with Quetta losing their last 5 wickets within a span of just 1 run.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was the highest scorer for his team with 30 off 33 balls. 

Quetta Gladiators

Head coach: Moin Khan

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed

Playing XI

Multan Sultans

Head coach: Tom Moody

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Playing XI


PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 4 7
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 4 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

