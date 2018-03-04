Zalmi crush Qalandars by 10 wickets

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 wickets against Lahore Qalandars in 13.4 overs at the Sharjah International Stadium.

Zalmi openers, Kamran Akmal and Tamim Iqbal, completed the chase for the Muhammad Hafeez-led men in yellow.

Akmal scored 57, while his Bangladeshi counterpart played a knock of 37 runs.

In what could be called the continuation of shambolic batting collapse of Qalandars, only five if its players managed to enter in double figures.



Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali took three wickets each, fast bowler Wahab Riaz bagged two while Sameen Gul got one wicket.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat in their match against Peshawar Zalmi at Sharjah tonight.



Mohammad Hafeez is leading the Zalmi camp as skipper Darren Sammy has been ruled out for at least a week after suffering an injury during Thursday's match against Quetta Gladiators.

Hasan Ali finally returned to the Zalmi Playing XI, after sitting out earlier matches due to injury.

First Innings

Qalandars, with their trademark style, started their innings on a high note. Skipper Brendon McCullum was the first to be dismissed after giving an easy deflected catch to fast bowler Hasan Ali.

The first wicket for Qalandars fell on the score of 42 on 4.4 overs, and then there was a queue of wickets.

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit two sixes and four boundaries before departing after being caught on mid-on by Hasan Ali on the ball of LA Dawson. Zaman left the crease on the score of 30 runs off 17 balls.

On the very next ball Dawson took the wicket of Dinesh Ramdin on a lbw. Agha Salman (13) was dismissed by Sameen Gul in the ninth over. Middle-order batsman Sohail Akhtar (12) got out on the first ball of the tenth over.

For Lahore Qalandars, the nightmare is only worsening: they are still searching for their first win of this tournament after five straight losses in all five of their games so far.



It finally looked as if fortune was favouring Brendon McCullum's men at the start of yesterday's clash against Islamabad United. They managed to restrict Misbah's XI to 121-9, and had a decent start to the chase. But that's where the collapse unfolded in typical Qalandars way. It came down to the Super Over, where a number of bizarre decisions took the game away from Qalandars, once again.







