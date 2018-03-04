Zalmi crush Qalandars by 10 wickets

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Zalmi crush Qalandars by 10 wickets

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Mar 04, 2018

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 wickets against Lahore Qalandars in 13.4 overs at the Sharjah International Stadium.

Zalmi openers, Kamran Akmal and Tamim Iqbal, completed the chase for the Muhammad Hafeez-led men in yellow. 

Akmal scored 57, while his Bangladeshi counterpart played a knock of 37 runs. 

In what could be called the continuation of shambolic batting collapse of Qalandars, only five if its players managed to enter in double figures.

Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali took three wickets each, fast bowler Wahab Riaz bagged two while Sameen Gul got one wicket. 

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat in their match against Peshawar Zalmi at Sharjah tonight.

Mohammad Hafeez is leading the Zalmi camp as skipper Darren Sammy has been ruled out for at least a week after suffering an injury during Thursday's match against Quetta Gladiators. 

Hasan Ali finally returned to the Zalmi Playing XI, after sitting out earlier matches due to injury. 

First Innings

Qalandars, with their trademark style, started their innings on a high note. Skipper Brendon McCullum was the first to be dismissed after giving an easy deflected catch to fast bowler Hasan Ali.

The first wicket for Qalandars fell on the score of 42 on 4.4 overs, and then there was a queue of wickets.

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit two sixes and four boundaries before departing after being caught on mid-on by Hasan Ali on the ball of LA Dawson. Zaman left the crease on the score of 30 runs off 17 balls.

On the very next ball Dawson took the wicket of Dinesh Ramdin on a lbw. Agha Salman (13) was dismissed by Sameen Gul in the ninth over. Middle-order batsman Sohail Akhtar (12) got out on the first ball of the tenth over.

For Lahore Qalandars, the nightmare is only worsening: they are still searching for their first win of this tournament after five straight losses in all five of their games so far. 

It finally looked as if fortune was favouring Brendon McCullum's men at the start of yesterday's clash against Islamabad United. They managed to restrict Misbah's XI to 121-9, and had a decent start to the chase. But that's where the collapse unfolded in typical Qalandars way. It came down to the Super Over, where a number of bizarre decisions took the game away from Qalandars, once again.



PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 4 7
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 4 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

