Zalmi crush Qalandars by 10 wickets

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 wickets in 13.4 overs at the Sharjah International Stadium on Saturday, handing Lahore Qalandars their fifth straight defeat in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zalmi openers Kamran Akmal and Tamim Iqbal chased down the target of 101 for the Mohammad Hafeez-led men in yellow with ease.

Akmal scored 57, while his Bangladeshi counterpart played a knock of 37 runs.

In what could be called the continuation of shambolic batting collapse of Qalandars, only five of their players managed to enter double figures.



For Zalmi, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali took three wickets each, fast bowler Wahab Riaz bagged two while Sameen Gul got one wicket.

Lahore Qalandars, after winning the toss and electing to bat, suffered yet another spectacular collapse of their batting, going from 57-2 to 100 all out.



Mohammad Hafeez led the Zalmi camp as skipper Darren Sammy has been ruled out for at least a week after suffering an injury during Thursday's match against Quetta Gladiators.

Hasan Ali returned to the Zalmi Playing XI, after sitting out earlier matches due to injury.

First Innings

Qalandars, with their trademark style, started their innings on a high note. Skipper Brendon McCullum was the first to be dismissed after giving an easy deflected catch to fast bowler Hasan Ali.

The first wicket for Qalandars fell on the score of 42 on 4.4 overs, and then there was a queue of wickets.

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit two sixes and four boundaries before departing after being caught on mid-on by Hasan Ali on the ball of Liam Dawson. Zaman left the crease on the score of 30 runs off 17 balls.

On the very next ball Dawson took the wicket of Dinesh Ramdin on an lbw. Agha Salman (13) was dismissed by Sameen Gul in the ninth over. Middle-order batsman Sohail Akhtar (12) got out on the first ball of the tenth over.

For Lahore Qalandars, the nightmare is only worsening: they are still searching for their first win of this tournament after five straight losses in all five of their games so far.