PCB’s stringent security measures foil bookies’ bid to taint PSL

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Friday Mar 02 2018
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

PCB’s stringent security measures foil bookies’ bid to taint PSL

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Time Friday Mar 02, 2018

DUBAI: Stringent anti-corruption measures employed effectively by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) foiled bid by an international fixing syndicate to corrupt the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Two bookies belonging to an international fixing syndicate attempted to approach players during the PSL third edition in Dubai via social media websites, but their nefarious designs were foiled by the PCB’s anti-corruption unit (ACU), sources close to the matter revealed.

According to evidence available with the ACU’s investigators, the bookies attempted to approach at least three players via WhatsApp and FaceTime. But their plot was thwarted when the players immediately reported the approach to the PCB.

Suspected bookie named Umar, from Bangladesh 

One of the bookies is named Umar and belongs to Bangladesh, said the board sources. The other is believed to be from India.

A PCB official confirmed that he has solid evidence that the two bookies were spotted in Dubai; however, they have so far managed to stay away from the teams’ hotel.

Following the corrupt approach, the PCB’s ACU held an emergency briefing at the hotel, where the players were once again warned to stay vigilant against any attempt by bookies to taint the PSL.

According to sources, the players were also shown a photograph of one of the suspects, with instructions to immediately inform the board if the suspect was spotted anywhere near the hotel.

The bookies, according to investigation conducted by the PCB, belong to an international mafia and have been blacklisted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well as Test-playing countries.

Information available with the ICC and the UK’s National Crime Agency indicates that both the bookies are in Dubai at the moment.

The PCB has exercised the strictest of security measures in the aftermath of a spot-fixing scandal that hit the PSL last year, which saw cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif get suspended by the PCB for five years after the board’s anti-corruption tribunal found them guilty of playing a role in the corruption.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz were also suspended for twelve and two months, respectively, for not reporting the corrupt approach to the board in a timely manner.

Karachi Kings batsman Shahzaib Hasan was suspended for a year, while the probe is ongoing against former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed.

For the third edition of PSL currently underway in UAE, the board has cautioned cricketers to stay wary of social media. They do not have permission to undertake any private trips during the tournament, and can only travel with the rest of the team. The players are also forbidden to meet any guests in their hotel rooms, and can only meet visitors in the hotel lobby.

The owners of the PSL franchises do not have access to the players’ rooms, and are not even allowed to book rooms on the same floor as the players.

As per instructions from the ACU, players are required to inform security upon leaving the hotel, and a security official accompanies them wherever they go.

The PCB has also issued new SIM cards to the players, and the board’s anti-corruption officials constantly monitor all the data records. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 4 7
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 4 5
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 4 4
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 4 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 4 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 4 0

