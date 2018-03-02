Shaniera Akram excited to be cheering for Multan Sultans

SHARJAH: Shaniera Akram is excited to be cheering for Multan Sultans – the debutant franchise in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) headed by her husband, ‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram.



“Multan Sultans is my new family, new teammates.. it’s an exciting time. I’m very, very excited to be part of it,” she told Geo.tv, after rain delayed the start of the match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in Sharjah on Friday.

Shaniera Akram

But for Shaniera, it’s more about being part of PSL than of any particular team.

“To me, it’s about being part of PSL. Cricket is back. People are cheering for Pakistan. This is the most exciting time for our country if you are a cricket fan.”

She also shared her excitement for the PSL’s homecoming, with Lahore and Karachi set to host playoffs and final later this month, respectively.

“Give it a couple of years, and all of PSL will be held in Pakistan,” she said.