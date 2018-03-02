Afridi ruled out of play for at least 10 days due to knee swelling

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

16:30

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Friday Mar 02 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Afridi ruled out of play for at least 10 days due to knee swelling

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Mar 02, 2018

DUBAI: Flamboyant all-rounder, former captain and senior batsman of Karachi Kings Shahid Afridi has been ruled out for at least ten days after reports revealed swelling in his knee.

Afridi was not included in XI of Karachi Kings’ match against Multan Sultans on Friday, the match was a washout due to rain and a wet outfield.

Later, Afridi posted a photo saying he was getting MRI done on his knee.

“My apologies to all my fans who came to watch me play today. Getting an MRI done for my knee. Need your prayers. Will get back soon Inshallah,”

Sources close to Afridi confirmed that following the tests, doctors have advised him to rest for at least ten days, which means Afridi is likely to miss the next two to three matches for Karachi Kings.

“Reports suggest that he has swelling in his knee. He was feeling the pain for last three-four days, even played the last match after taking pain-killers,” said the source.

“After doctors advise, it is likely that Afridi will rest for at least a week but he’s eager to be on the field soon,” the source added.

Afridi, who turned 38 on Thursday, is likely to miss Kings’ PSL matches against Islamabad United on Sunday, Quetta Gladiators on Thursday and against Multan Sultans on next Saturday.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Lahore Qalandars' Agha Salman hopes 'to fix' batting for remaining matches

Lahore Qalandars' Agha Salman hopes 'to fix' batting for remaining matches
Lahore Qalandars question umpiring after Fakhar denied review chance

Lahore Qalandars question umpiring after Fakhar denied review chance
Qalandars’ find Salman Irshad hopes to play for Pakistan within a year

Qalandars’ find Salman Irshad hopes to play for Pakistan within a year
United clinch victory over Qalandars in nail-biting super over

United clinch victory over Qalandars in nail-biting super over

Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings match abandoned due to rain

Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings match abandoned due to rain

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 4 7
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 4 5
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 4 4
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 4 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 4 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 4 0

@geonews_sport

@psl2018