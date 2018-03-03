Lahore Qalandars' Agha Salman vows better batting in remaining matches

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars' Agha Salman vows better batting in remaining matches

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Mar 03, 2018

SHARJAH: Agha Salman, the right-handed batsman of Lahore Qalandars, said Friday he was thankful to the team management for "picking me, giving me a chance [to play] and vowed to perform better in the upcoming games.

Reeling from their fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of Islamabad United, which only provided the Twitterati more chances to make Qalandars the butt of most jokes, the team did not seem to lose their spirit.

The match brought the audience farther to the edge of their seats due to a super over following a tie when Islamabad United's Andre Russell powered his squad to victory with a sixer on the last ball.

"I hope to fix [whatever was wrong with my] batting today and continue in the next six matches," Salman, 24, said, with a furtive smile on his face.

The cricketer explained that he intends to bump up his performance "day by day … and as quickly as possible, pick things along my way to Pakistan’s [national cricket] team".

'Couldn’t sleep for two nights'

When asked whether he felt disappointed standing on the boundary, watching his team shredded to pieces by Islamabad United, and whether he wanted to finish the match, Salman commented that the players "always try to finish".

"In the last match, when I got out, I couldn’t sleep for two nights … Don’t know if I’ll be able to sleep tonight either."

However, the right-hand batsman, who has also played for the Higher Education Commission's (HEC) team, had something more to add.

"Yes, agreed that we have lost four matches but everyone would notice [that] there is a big factor of luck as well. I’m not giving an excuse, but luck is definitely not favouring us."

A catch here, a superb shot there, it is the "small things that are not going in our favour."

"Otherwise, we would have won."

A feeling 'I cannot describe'

In response to whether he thinks he now has the proper platform to progress ahead in his cricket career, especially with reference to the now-big names like Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and Hasan Ali, Salman said: "Yes, it’s exactly like that … PSL is a short way to get into the Pakistani team."

"It is an international league, so you obviously get international exposure."

Which brought us to Brendon McCullum and Salman sharing a dressing room.

McCullum is "one of the best players in the world and we have grown up seeing him play. So, to share a dressing room with him is a feeling that I cannot describe", said the star sportsman, who has played for Lahore's Apollo Cricket Club for a long time.

"Nevertheless, we get to learn a lot from them because these are people from whom one can learn a lot. So I’m trying my best to learn as much as I can from him," added Salman, who made his cricket debut in 2013.

He did not, however, leave out the name of his coach from his younger years.

"Umar Sarwar … my coach, [it is] because of them that I’m here at this position."

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 4 7
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 4 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

