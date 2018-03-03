Injured Sammy out of PSL action for the 'next few days'

One-legged hero: Darren Sammy roars after winning the match despite injury

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi suffered a double blow ahead of tonight’s match against Lahore Qalandars, with their captain Darren Sammy and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail both ruled out for at least a week.

“Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy [has been] ruled out from today's PSL game vs Lahore Qalandars because of injury. Mohammad Hafeez will lead the side today. Haris Sohail [has also] been ruled out from today's match,” said a statement from Peshawar Zalmi's media manager.

Earlier today, the PSL secretariat confirmed that Sammy is out for the next “few days” after suffering an injury during Thursday's match against Quetta Gladiators.

“Darren Sammy was injured in Zalmi’s last game. He is consequently ruled out of action for the next few days and will continue his recovery process with the Zalmi squad,” the statement added.

The statement further said that England bowler Liam Dawson, who is with the Zalmi squad, will cover for Sammy today. Dawson will then continue to remain an active member of the squad after Tamim Iqbal and Shabbir Rahman depart for national duty.

Haris Sohail injured his hand during practice and will be out of action for a few games.

Umaid Asif will continue to stay with the Peshawar Zalmi squad as cover for both Hasan Ali and Haris Sohail. Umaid will cover for Sohail and be eligible for selection should Hasan Ali be deemed fit to play.