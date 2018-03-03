Injured Sammy out of PSL action for the 'next few days'

Geo.tv

Feb 22

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

Multan Sultans MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

Karachi Kings KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

Islamabad United ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

21:00

Mar 07

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 08

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 08

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 09

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 09

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 10

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

21:00

Mar 11

Karachi Kings KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 13

Multan Sultans MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

21:00

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

16:30

Mar 15

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

21:00

Mar 16

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

16:30

Mar 16

Islamabad United ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

21:00

Mar 18

Team 1 Team 1

Mar 18

Team 2 Team 2

21:00

Mar 20

Team 3 Team 3

Mar 20

Team 4 Team 4

18:30

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Mar 21

TBD TBD

Eliminator

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Injured Sammy out of PSL action for the 'next few days'

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Mar 03, 2018

One-legged hero: Darren Sammy roars after winning the match despite injury

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi suffered a double blow ahead of tonight’s match against Lahore Qalandars, with their captain Darren Sammy and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail both ruled out for at least a week.

“Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy [has been] ruled out from today's PSL game vs Lahore Qalandars because of injury. Mohammad Hafeez will lead the side today. Haris Sohail [has also] been ruled out from today's match,” said a statement from Peshawar Zalmi's media manager.

Earlier today, the PSL secretariat confirmed that Sammy is out for the next “few days” after suffering an injury during Thursday's match against Quetta Gladiators.

“Darren Sammy was injured in Zalmi’s last game. He is consequently ruled out of action for the next few days and will continue his recovery process with the Zalmi squad,” the statement added.

The statement further said that England bowler Liam Dawson, who is with the Zalmi squad, will cover for Sammy today. Dawson will then continue to remain an active member of the squad after Tamim Iqbal and Shabbir Rahman depart for national duty.

Haris Sohail injured his hand during practice and will be out of action for a few games.

Umaid Asif will continue to stay with the Peshawar Zalmi squad as cover for both Hasan Ali and Haris Sohail. Umaid will cover for Sohail and be eligible for selection should Hasan Ali be deemed fit to play.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 4 7
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 5 7
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 5 6
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 5 4
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 4 4
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 5 0

